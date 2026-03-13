Santy Sharma Steps In To Defend Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, Says Hip-Hop Culture Is Misunderstood In India

Amid the backlash, Santy Sharma has defended Badshah, saying that the bigger challenge for hip-hop artists in India is the lack of awareness about rap culture.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Santy Sharma, Badshah
Santy Sharma supports Badshah amid song controversy Photo: Instagram
Rapper Badshah has been facing a lot of backlash for his latest song, Tateeree, with many claiming that the song has controversial lyrics objectifying women and even minors. He was also recently served a notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission, asking him to appear before them on March 13 to record his statement.

Now, rapper Santy Sharma has stepped in to defend Badshah, stating how rap culture is misconstrued in India. He said that in India, there is a lack of knowledge among listeners about the hip-hop art form.

Santy Sharma on Badshah controversy

On Thursday, taking to his Instagram handle, Santy shared a picture of Badshah and wrote about rap music, saying that it is a "genre where rappers write lines about their competitors as references. A song's audio can be created long before the video. The video team is separate, and even major artists like Badshah may not even know their video will be like this (sic)."

He also said that the biggest challenge for Badshah and other artists in India today is the "lack of knowledge among listeners in India about this hip-hop art form."

"If a lyric in a song is incorrect, the lyrics should be updated or changed, but the way Badshah is being judged without understanding the full story is wrong," Santy concluded his post.

Following the backlash, Badshah released a video apology on Instagram, where he clarified that he never intended to say nonsense about any child or any woman from Haryana. “I come from the hip-hop genre, where songs often demean the competition. This was never about any woman or child. Nor will I ever do that. I have always tried to take Haryana's culture and dialect with me as far as I can go, to the highest level I can reach (sic),” he added.

The rapper also confirmed that the song had been removed from all major platforms.

