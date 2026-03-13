Santy Sharma Steps In To Defend Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, Says Hip-Hop Culture Is Misunderstood In India

Santy Sharma on Badshah controversy

On Thursday, taking to his Instagram handle, Santy shared a picture of Badshah and wrote about rap music, saying that it is a "genre where rappers write lines about their competitors as references. A song's audio can be created long before the video. The video team is separate, and even major artists like Badshah may not even know their video will be like this (sic)."



He also said that the biggest challenge for Badshah and other artists in India today is the "lack of knowledge among listeners in India about this hip-hop art form."



"If a lyric in a song is incorrect, the lyrics should be updated or changed, but the way Badshah is being judged without understanding the full story is wrong," Santy concluded his post.