Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Overseas Even Before Pre-Sales In India

Dhurandhar 2 has already sold over four lakh tickets for its preview shows in India.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report Photo: YouTube
  • Dhurandhar 2 has already sold over four lakh tickets for its preview shows.

  • The worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar 2 in advance booking is almost Rs 60 crore.

  • Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to release on March 19, with multiple preview shows on March 18.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's fans are excited for the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The preview shows will be held across India and worldwide on March 18. The advance booking sales for the preview shows have opened, witnessing a massive sale. Fans of the franchise have already started booking their seats. The advance bookings for regular shows are yet to open in India.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report for preview shows

According to a report in Hindustan Times, by the morning of March 13, Dhurandhar 2 had sold 4.7 lakh tickets across the country, earning a gross of Rs 24.4 crore in India. It is set to surpass the Rs 25-crore mark set by Pawan Kalyan’s OG.

According to Sacnilk, there will be over 8,371 shows nationwide for its previews, with an average ticket price of Rs 414.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $2 Million In US; Set To Beat Animal, RRR

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking collection overseas

Aditya Dhar's film is set to break records overseas. The advance bookings collections are phenomenal. It has reportedly collected around $3 million in North America for the opening weekend, including nearly $1 million for the premiere alone.

The worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar 2 in advance booking is almost Rs 60 crore. After the advance bookings for regular shows open in India, it is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Dhurandhar earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide and has been re-released in 500 screens worldwide, including 250 in India.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

