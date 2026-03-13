Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Overseas Even Before Pre-Sales In India

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's fans are excited for the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The preview shows will be held across India and worldwide on March 18. The advance booking sales for the preview shows have opened, witnessing a massive sale. Fans of the franchise have already started booking their seats. The advance bookings for regular shows are yet to open in India.