Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Headline Imtiaz Ali's Film On 'Love And Longing'

Main Vaapas Aaunga brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser out
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser out Photo: Instagram
  • Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser was unveiled by the makers today.

  • The romantic drama is directed by Imtiaz Ali, with Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

  • It will hit the screens on June 12, 2026.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has returned to the director's seat with the upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah. After the first-look posters reveal, the makers on Friday unveiled the teaser for Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Window Seat Films, Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar have backed it and is presented by Applause Entertainment. Music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Main Vaapas Aaunga will open in theatres this summer.

Set against the 1947 Partition, the film revolves around cross-generational romance.

Diljit's character narrates the love story of his grandfather (Shah), which he has carried for 78 years. We then get glimpses of the pre-Partition era, showing the love story of Vedang and Sharvari. Vedang seems to have played young Shah in the film.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote, "Yeh kissa hai sapnon ki duniya ka! ✨A story of love and longing. Main Vaapas Aaunga, in cinemas on 12th June, 2026 (sic)."

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks Imtiaz Ali's second collaboration with Dosanjh after the acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila (2024). 

The film also brings together Ali, Rahman and Kamil, the trio known for their past collaborations. Ali's emotionally driven narrative exploring human relationships, meaningful lyrics by Kamil and soulful music by Rahman, are forever cemented in the hearts of music lovers and cinephiles.

Main Vaapas Aaunga also promises to recreate the same magic.

Earlier, while speaking about his upcoming love story, Imtiaz shared in a statement, "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country."

