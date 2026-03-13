Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar Among Celebrities Set To Attend Red Lorry Film Festival In Mumbai

The Red Lorry Film Festival will bring together several prominent filmmakers and actors, including Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ali Fazal, and Taira Malaney.

  • Aamir Khan and Zoya Akhtar among Red Lorry Film Festival guests.

  • Special 25th anniversary screening of Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India planned.

  • Red Lorry Film Festival takes place in Mumbai from March 13–15.

Red Lorry Film Festival, organised by BookMyShow, is preparing to welcome a wide range of filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals for its third edition in Mumbai. The event aims to celebrate global cinema through screenings, retrospectives, and conversations featuring some of the most recognised names from the industry.

Among the personalities expected to attend are Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Other notable guests include Ashutosh Gowariker, Swapnil Joshi, Bejoy Nambiar, Mukesh Chhabra, Ram Gopal Varma, and Sriram Raghavan.

Special screenings and retrospectives

One of the highlights of the festival will be a special celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. Actor Aamir Khan will attend the screening alongside director Ashutosh Gowariker and members of the film’s original cast and crew.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma will also present special screenings of two of his well-known films, Shiva and Bhoot, as part of a retrospective segment dedicated to his work.

Actor Ali Fazal will attend a screening of Death on the Nile, presented during a tribute marking the 135th birth anniversary of famed author Agatha Christie.

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker sessions and centrepiece screenings

The festival will also host a Centrepiece Spotlight screening of the investigative drama Bayaan, directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, with actor Huma Qureshi expected to attend the red carpet presentation.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will present the documentary Turtle Walker alongside director Taira Malaney. At the same time, Sriram Raghavan will participate in a special session linked to the screening of the film Night Creatures, which is based on the same literary source he adapted for Merry Christmas.

Speaking about the event, Festival Director and BookMyShow COO – Cinemas Ashish Saksena said their goal for this edition was to combine great cinema with engaging discussions, adding that the festival had received strong support from industry figures.

The festival will showcase more than 120 films from around the world and offer audiences the opportunity to engage with filmmakers through conversations and special events. The third edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival will take place in Mumbai from March 13 to March 15.

