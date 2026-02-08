Rang De Basanti Reunion: Aamir Khan, Soha Mark 20 Years At Screening

The Rang De Basanti reunion saw Aamir Khan and Soha Ali Khan join co-stars for a special screening in Mumbai, celebrating 20 years of the landmark film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rang De Basanti Reunion
Rang De Basanti Reunion Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rang De Basanti reunion marks 20th anniversary.

  • Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan attend screening.

  • R Madhavan absent from the Mumbai celebration.

The Rang De Basanti reunion brought Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan and several cast members together in Mumbai for a special screening marking 20 years of the iconic film. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the drama continues to hold cultural weight, two decades after it first connected with audiences.

Aamir Khan was joined by Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor and Atul Kulkarni for the evening. Producers Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur were also present alongside Mehra. R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman and Kirron Kher were not in attendance.

Rang De Basanti 20th anniversary celebration

The cast arrived wearing customised hoodies featuring the film’s title, posing together outside the theatre before heading in for the screening. In videos circulating online, Aamir was seen posing for photographers when the rest of the cast surprised him from behind, creating one of the evening’s lighter moments.

A still from Rang De Basanti - IMDb
Rang De Basanti At 20 | When Bollywood Chose Patriotism Over Jingoism

BY Aishani Biswas

R Madhavan, who played Flight Lieutenant Ajay Rathod in the film, was notably absent from the 20th anniversary celebration in Mumbai. While several principal cast members reunited for the special screening, Madhavan did not attend the event. Neither the actor nor the organisers have publicly addressed his absence, but fans were quick to point it out online, especially given the emotional weight his character carried in the film’s narrative.

Related Content
Related Content

Sharman attended with his wife Prerana Chopra, while Mehra was accompanied by his children, Bhairavi and Vedant.

Soha Ali Khan shares reunion photos

Soha Ali Khan posted glimpses from the celebration on social media, including a cake-cutting video with the team. She also shared a side-by-side image from the film’s shoot and the present-day reunion, noting that a few members were missed but the spirit remained intact.

Released to critical acclaim, Rang De Basanti followed a group of Delhi University friends who are drawn into political awakening after personal tragedy. The film went on to win four National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Atul Kulkarni interview on Rang De Basanti - Instagram/Atul Kulkarni
Rang De Basanti At 20 | Atul Kulkarni Interview: “A Cult Film From Which There’s Still Much Left To Learn”

BY Garima Das

Even 20 years on, the film’s themes of youth, activism and accountability continue to resonate, making the reunion an emotional moment for both cast and fans.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Breaks Through, Phillips Falls As NZ Slip To 92/3

  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: J&K, Uttarakhand, Mumbai Hold Upper Hand; Bengal Edge Ahead By 30 Runs

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: IND Chase Revival Against NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  3. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  4. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  5. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not All Miya-Muslims Are 'Unknown'

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  3. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  4. Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

  5. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets