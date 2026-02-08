Rang De Basanti Reunion: Aamir Khan, Soha Mark 20 Years At Screening

Rang De Basanti reunion marks 20th anniversary.
Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan attend screening.
R Madhavan absent from the Mumbai celebration.
The Rang De Basanti reunion brought Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan and several cast members together in Mumbai for a special screening marking 20 years of the iconic film. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the drama continues to hold cultural weight, two decades after it first connected with audiences.
Aamir Khan was joined by Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor and Atul Kulkarni for the evening. Producers Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur were also present alongside Mehra. R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman and Kirron Kher were not in attendance.
Rang De Basanti 20th anniversary celebration
The cast arrived wearing customised hoodies featuring the film’s title, posing together outside the theatre before heading in for the screening. In videos circulating online, Aamir was seen posing for photographers when the rest of the cast surprised him from behind, creating one of the evening’s lighter moments.
R Madhavan, who played Flight Lieutenant Ajay Rathod in the film, was notably absent from the 20th anniversary celebration in Mumbai. While several principal cast members reunited for the special screening, Madhavan did not attend the event. Neither the actor nor the organisers have publicly addressed his absence, but fans were quick to point it out online, especially given the emotional weight his character carried in the film’s narrative.
Sharman attended with his wife Prerana Chopra, while Mehra was accompanied by his children, Bhairavi and Vedant.
Soha Ali Khan shares reunion photos
Soha Ali Khan posted glimpses from the celebration on social media, including a cake-cutting video with the team. She also shared a side-by-side image from the film’s shoot and the present-day reunion, noting that a few members were missed but the spirit remained intact.
Released to critical acclaim, Rang De Basanti followed a group of Delhi University friends who are drawn into political awakening after personal tragedy. The film went on to win four National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Even 20 years on, the film’s themes of youth, activism and accountability continue to resonate, making the reunion an emotional moment for both cast and fans.