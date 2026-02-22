Anurag Kashyap Slams The Kerala Story 2: 'Filmmaker Is A Greedy Man, Wants To Make Money'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has slammed The Kerala Story 2, calling it "propaganda."

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap slams The Kerala Story 2
  • Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has slammed The Kerala Story 2, calling it "propaganda."

  • The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. 

  • The film is set to hit the theatres on February 27, 2026. 

The Kerala Story 2 is in the middle of controversy because of its controversial and politically charged theme. A particular scene in the trailer where the protagonist is seen being forced to consume beef as part of an Islamic conversion has enraged people of Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also blasted the film, calling it out for spreading false propaganda and a "poisonous" attempt to tarnish the state's secular image.

Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also criticised the film, calling it “propaganda”.

Anurag Kashyap slams The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. 

According to a report in Mid-Day, Kashyap was recently spotted in Kochi for the Filmfare Awards. At the airport, he was questioned by a reporter about The Kerala Story 2 controversy. To which he said, “The Kerala Story is bullsh*t propaganda.”

He referred to the viral beef scene from The Kerala Story 2 trailer, and added, “Aisa beef kaun khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai (Who feeds someone beef like this? No one is fed even khichdi in this manner).”

“They just want to make money and please everybody; divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money,” he added.

What Vipul Amrutlal Shah said about the controversy

Shah, addressing the alleged controversy, told ANI, “We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible.”

He added, “Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We've added the name and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than we do, but we've never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film.”

The filmmaker also said that “Kerala Story 2 goes beyond Kerala and exposes the massive conspiracy of manipulative conversion going on throughout India.”

Published At:
