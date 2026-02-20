Kennedy Review | A Rough Cop, A Restless City, And A System That Eats Its Own

The killings he carries out often feel meaningless on the surface. People are eliminated efficiently and ruthlessly, almost casually. But the film keeps nudging you to look deeper until you have all the answers. There is always a motive, even if it's buried under layers of dirty politics and backroom deals. This is a world where heroes who once served the system are quietly repurposed by it and discarded just as quickly. One mistake and you're out without a second thought, like an ant fallen in a glass of hot milk: no badge, no identity, no place to return to.