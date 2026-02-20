Not A Hero Review | Rima Das’ Charming Film Maps A Child's Shifting Perspective

Aditya Varma’s camera follows Mivan with the comfort, trust as well misgivings of a friend. Das usually shoots her own films. Here, she has palpably struck such a wonderful kinship with his lensing—the two beautifully blend. Even as her film treads a familiar route, Das roots it in endearing specificity. Yes, there are the usual pegs marking how Mivan’s relationship to the village turns. You can predict the gradual warming up to the way of life, reconciliations, teary departures, anchorage in the earth missing in the city which was initially chafing and something he’d look right past. Das is no stranger to the faces she puts on screen, their experiences and casual sense of being. There’s such tenderness and purity in her way of seeing the world you want to reach out and protect her characters from life’s inevitable harshness. See the love the kids lavish on a jackfruit tree. Not A Hero is strewn with small, lovely moments radiating simple acts of kindness, like casually giving away a fancy pen to a classmate only to later discover how much a gift can save someone.