Rima Das' Not A Hero Receives Special Mention At Berlinale

Rima Das on Not A Hero

According to PTI, earlier, in a statement, Rima said, “Not a Hero trusts young audiences to sit with ambiguity and emotional complexity. It doesn't simplify experience or resolve conflicts neatly. I'm grateful it premiered in Generation, a space where children are not symbols or lessons, but fully formed individuals. That openness feels essential to how the film breathes...Walking the red carpet with the team made the moment even more special and deeply meaningful.”