Rima Das' Not A Hero Receives Special Mention At Berlinale

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Rima Das has marked another milestone with her film Not a Hero.
The film has been honoured with a Special Mention at the Berlin Film Festival.
Not a Hero marks Das’s third outing at the prestigious film festival.
The 76th Berlinale concluded with an award ceremony, and India's Rima Das has yet again emerged as the champion at the prestigious film festival. Her latest directorial, Not a Hero, has been honoured with the Special Mention from the Generation Kplus children's jury at the Berlin International Film Festival.
For the unversed, Das' Bulbul Can Sing received a Special Mention from the International Jury of the Generation 14plus section at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2019.
Not a Hero had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, receiving warm applause from audiences. The Assamese film was showcased in the Generation Kplus Competition section, a category dedicated to stories about children and young people.
The screening and the Special Mention mark another milestone for the National Award-winning filmmaker.
Rima Das on Not A Hero
According to PTI, earlier, in a statement, Rima said, “Not a Hero trusts young audiences to sit with ambiguity and emotional complexity. It doesn't simplify experience or resolve conflicts neatly. I'm grateful it premiered in Generation, a space where children are not symbols or lessons, but fully formed individuals. That openness feels essential to how the film breathes...Walking the red carpet with the team made the moment even more special and deeply meaningful.”
Not a Hero marks Das’s third film at the prestigious film festival. Her earlier films, Village Rockstars 2 and Bulbul Can Sing, were also screened at the film festival.
The official synopsis of the film reads, “Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures-discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had.”
The film stars Sukanya Boruah, Bhuman Bhargav Das and Mrinmoy Das in key roles.