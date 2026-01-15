Rima Das Returns To Berlin Film Festival With Not A Hero

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das' latest, Not a Hero, will make its world premiere in the Generation Kplus Competition at the 76th Berlin Film Festival on February 14. This is her third entry at the festival, after Bulbul Can Sing (2018) and Village Rockstars 2 (2024). In 2019, she returned to Berlinale as jury member in the Generation 14plus section. Das is a regular on the film festival circuit, especially at Toronto and Busan.