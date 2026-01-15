Rima Das Returns To Berlin Film Festival With Not A Hero

Rima Das' Not A Hero will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.
It is her fourth appearance at the festival.
The film is co-produced with Singapore's Akanga Film Asia, which also backed Das' Village Rockstars 2.
National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das' latest, Not a Hero, will make its world premiere in the Generation Kplus Competition at the 76th Berlin Film Festival on February 14. This is her third entry at the festival, after Bulbul Can Sing (2018) and Village Rockstars 2 (2024). In 2019, she returned to Berlinale as jury member in the Generation 14plus section. Das is a regular on the film festival circuit, especially at Toronto and Busan.
Set across urban and rural landscapes, Not a Hero traces the journey of a young boy navigating an unfamiliar world that quietly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity and belonging. The official logline teases: “Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures, discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had.”
The film is shot in Assamese, Hindi, and English, featuring Bhuman Bhargav Das, who was in the director's 2022 film Tora’s Husband. Sukanya Boruah and Mrinmoy Das also star. Aditya Varma serves as the DP. Not A Hero is produced under Das’s own banner Flying River Films, in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia.
This year, the Generation section hosts 18 feature films and 23 shorts from 31 countries, including 30 world premieres and 10 feature debuts.