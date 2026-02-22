Berlinale 2026 Full Winners List: Ilker Çatak’s Yellow Letters Wins Golden Bear

The 76th annual Berlin International Film Festival concluded on Saturday (February 21). Here's the full winners list.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Berlinale 2026 full winners list
İlker Çatak (left) with his Golden Bear for Best Film for Yellow Letters, Emin Alper (right) accepted the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for Salvation Photo: Instagram/Berlinale
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The 76th annual Berlin International Film Festival concluded on Saturday (February 21).

  • İlker Çatak won his Golden Bear for Best Film for Yellow Letters, while Emin Alper accepted the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for Salvation.

  • Grant Gee bagged the Best Director trophy for Everybody Digs Bill Evans.

Berlin International Film Festival 2026 Winners List: The 76th annual Berlin International Film Festival concluded on Saturday (February 21). German filmmaker Wim Wenders served as Jury President of the main Competition. German-Turkish director Ilker Çatak’s Yellow Letters won the Golden Bear at the Berlinale 2026. Emin Alper accepted the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for Salvation.

Sandra Hüller clinched the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance for her performance in Rose, while Grant Gee bagged the Best Director trophy for Everybody Digs Bill Evans. Lance Hammer’s Queen at Sea won the Silver Bear Jury Prize, and the Best Supporting Performance prize was awarded to Anna Calder-Marshall and Tom Courtenay. Have a look at the full list of winners of the Berlin Film Festival 2026 below.

Not A Hero wins special mention at Berlinale - Flying River Films
Rima Das' Not A Hero Receives Crystal Bear Special Mention At Berlinale

Berlin Film Festival 2026 winners full list

Main Competition

Golden Bear: İlker Çatak for Yellow Letters

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: Emin Alper for Salvation

Silver Bear Jury Prize: Lance Hammer for Queen at Sea

Silver Bear for Best Director: Grant Gee for Everybody Digs Bill Evans

Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance: Sandra Huller for Rose

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance: Anna Calder-Marshall and Tom Courtenay for Queen at Sea

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: Geneviève Dulude-De Celles for Nina Roza

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: Anna Fitch and Banker White for Yo (Love Is a Rebellious Bird)

Perspectives

Best First Feature: Abdallah Alkhatib for Chronicles of the Siege

Documentary Prizes

Documentary Award: Pepa Lubojacki for If Pigeons Turn to Gold

Documentary Award (Special Mention): Sam Pollard for Tutu

Documentary Award (Special Mention): Daniela Magnani Hüller for Sometimes I Imagine Them All at a Party

Short Film Prizes

Golden Bear for Short Film: Marie-Rose Osta for Someday, a Child

Silver Bear Jury Prize: Fanny Texier for A Woman’s Place Is Everywhere

CUPRA Filmmaker Award: Jingkai Qu for Kleptomania

PANORAMA AUDIENCE AWARDS

Audience Award (Fiction): Faraz Sharia for Prosecution

First Runner-up: Adrian Goiginger for Four Minus Three

Second Runner-up: Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson for Mouse

Audience Award (Documentary): Alisa Kovalenko and Marysia Nikitiuk for Traces

First Runner-up: Tawfik Sabouni for The Other Side of the Sun

Second Runner-up: Pete Muller for Bucks Harbor

GENERATION COMPETITION

International Jury

Grand Prix for the Best Film in Generation Kplus: Allan Deberton for Gugu’s World

Special Mention: Paul Negoescu for Atlas of the Universe

Special Prize for the Best Short Film in Generation Kplus: Navroz Shaban for Spi

Special Mention: Luo Jian for Under the Wave off Little Dragon

Grand Prix for the Best Film in Generation 14plus: Fernanda Tovar for Sad Girlz

Special Mention: Diego Mapache Fuentes for Matapanki

Special Prize for the Best Short Film in Generation 14plus: Fenn O’Meally for The Thread

Special Mention: Mehraneh Salimian and Amin Pakparvar for Memories of a Window

Youth Jury

Crystal Bear for the Best Film in Generation Kplus: Allan Deberton for Gugu’s World

Special Mention: Rima Das for Not a Hero

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film in Generation Kplus: Daniel Neiden for Whale 52 – Suite for Man, Boy, and Whale

Special Mention: Luo Jian for Under the Wave off Little Dragon

Crystal Bear for the Best Film in Generation 14plus: Fernanda Tovar for Sad Girlz

Special Mention: Mees Peijnenburg for A Family

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film in Generation 14plus: Mehraneh Salimian and Amin Pakparvar for Memories of a Window

Special Mention: Roddy Dextre for Nobody Knows the World

Abdallah Al-Khatib at 76th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. - Reuters
Berlinale Winner Abdallah Al-Khatib Calls Out German Government: You Are Partners In The Genocide Of Gaza By Israel

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

TEDDY AWARDS

Best Feature Film: Ian de la Rosa for Ivan & Hadoum

Best Documentary: Brydie O’Connor for Barbara Forever

Best Short Film: Gaël Kamilindi for Taxi Moto

Jury Award: Kai Stänicke for Trial of Hein

Special Award: Céline Sciamma

FIPRESCI AWARDS

Competition: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun for Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars

Perspectives: Ashley Walters for Animol

Panorama: Marcelo Martinessi for Narciso

Forum: Yusuke Iwasaki for AnyMart

ECUMENICAL JURY AWARDS

Competition: Fernando Eimbcke for Flies

Panorama: Pete Muller for Bucks Harbor

Forum: Kristina Mikhailova for River Dreams

LABEL EUROPA CINEMAS AWARD
Adrian Goiginger for Four Minus Three

PRIZE OF THE GUILD OF GERMAN ARTHOUSE CINEMAS
İlker Çatak for Yellow Letters

Special Mention: Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel for The Loneliest Man in Town

READERS’ JURIES

Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Award: Fernando Eimbcke for Flies

Tagesspiegel Readers’ Award: Janaína Marques for I Built a Rocket Imagining Your Arrival

CALIGARI FILM PRIZE
Pepa Lubojacki for If Pigeons Turned to Gold

PEACE FILM PRIZE
Sam Pollard for Tutu

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL FILM AWARDd

Lexie Bean and Logan Rozos for What Will I Become?

HEINER CAROW PRIZE

Faraz Shariat for Prosecution

PRIZE AG KINO – GILDE – CINEMA VISION 14PLUS

Lexie Bean and Logan Rozos for What Will I Become?

Special Mention: George Jaques for Sunny Dancer

C.I.C.A.E. Art Cinema Award

Faraz Shariat for Prosecution

Tudor Cristian Jurgiu for On Our Own

Published At:
