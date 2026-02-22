Berlinale 2026 Full Winners List: Ilker Çatak’s Yellow Letters Wins Golden Bear

The 76th annual Berlin International Film Festival concluded on Saturday (February 21).
Berlin International Film Festival 2026 Winners List: The 76th annual Berlin International Film Festival concluded on Saturday (February 21). German filmmaker Wim Wenders served as Jury President of the main Competition. German-Turkish director Ilker Çatak’s Yellow Letters won the Golden Bear at the Berlinale 2026. Emin Alper accepted the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for Salvation.
Sandra Hüller clinched the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance for her performance in Rose, while Grant Gee bagged the Best Director trophy for Everybody Digs Bill Evans. Lance Hammer’s Queen at Sea won the Silver Bear Jury Prize, and the Best Supporting Performance prize was awarded to Anna Calder-Marshall and Tom Courtenay. Have a look at the full list of winners of the Berlin Film Festival 2026 below.
Berlin Film Festival 2026 winners full list
Main Competition
Golden Bear: İlker Çatak for Yellow Letters
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: Emin Alper for Salvation
Silver Bear Jury Prize: Lance Hammer for Queen at Sea
Silver Bear for Best Director: Grant Gee for Everybody Digs Bill Evans
Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance: Sandra Huller for Rose
Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance: Anna Calder-Marshall and Tom Courtenay for Queen at Sea
Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: Geneviève Dulude-De Celles for Nina Roza
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: Anna Fitch and Banker White for Yo (Love Is a Rebellious Bird)
Perspectives
Best First Feature: Abdallah Alkhatib for Chronicles of the Siege
Documentary Prizes
Documentary Award: Pepa Lubojacki for If Pigeons Turn to Gold
Documentary Award (Special Mention): Sam Pollard for Tutu
Documentary Award (Special Mention): Daniela Magnani Hüller for Sometimes I Imagine Them All at a Party
Short Film Prizes
Golden Bear for Short Film: Marie-Rose Osta for Someday, a Child
Silver Bear Jury Prize: Fanny Texier for A Woman’s Place Is Everywhere
CUPRA Filmmaker Award: Jingkai Qu for Kleptomania
PANORAMA AUDIENCE AWARDS
Audience Award (Fiction): Faraz Sharia for Prosecution
First Runner-up: Adrian Goiginger for Four Minus Three
Second Runner-up: Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson for Mouse
Audience Award (Documentary): Alisa Kovalenko and Marysia Nikitiuk for Traces
First Runner-up: Tawfik Sabouni for The Other Side of the Sun
Second Runner-up: Pete Muller for Bucks Harbor
GENERATION COMPETITION
International Jury
Grand Prix for the Best Film in Generation Kplus: Allan Deberton for Gugu’s World
Special Mention: Paul Negoescu for Atlas of the Universe
Special Prize for the Best Short Film in Generation Kplus: Navroz Shaban for Spi
Special Mention: Luo Jian for Under the Wave off Little Dragon
Grand Prix for the Best Film in Generation 14plus: Fernanda Tovar for Sad Girlz
Special Mention: Diego Mapache Fuentes for Matapanki
Special Prize for the Best Short Film in Generation 14plus: Fenn O’Meally for The Thread
Special Mention: Mehraneh Salimian and Amin Pakparvar for Memories of a Window
Youth Jury
Crystal Bear for the Best Film in Generation Kplus: Allan Deberton for Gugu’s World
Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film in Generation Kplus: Daniel Neiden for Whale 52 – Suite for Man, Boy, and Whale
Special Mention: Luo Jian for Under the Wave off Little Dragon
Crystal Bear for the Best Film in Generation 14plus: Fernanda Tovar for Sad Girlz
Special Mention: Mees Peijnenburg for A Family
Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film in Generation 14plus: Mehraneh Salimian and Amin Pakparvar for Memories of a Window
Special Mention: Roddy Dextre for Nobody Knows the World
TEDDY AWARDS
Best Feature Film: Ian de la Rosa for Ivan & Hadoum
Best Documentary: Brydie O’Connor for Barbara Forever
Best Short Film: Gaël Kamilindi for Taxi Moto
Jury Award: Kai Stänicke for Trial of Hein
Special Award: Céline Sciamma
FIPRESCI AWARDS
Competition: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun for Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars
Perspectives: Ashley Walters for Animol
Panorama: Marcelo Martinessi for Narciso
Forum: Yusuke Iwasaki for AnyMart
ECUMENICAL JURY AWARDS
Competition: Fernando Eimbcke for Flies
Panorama: Pete Muller for Bucks Harbor
Forum: Kristina Mikhailova for River Dreams
LABEL EUROPA CINEMAS AWARD
Adrian Goiginger for Four Minus Three
PRIZE OF THE GUILD OF GERMAN ARTHOUSE CINEMAS
İlker Çatak for Yellow Letters
Special Mention: Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel for The Loneliest Man in Town
READERS’ JURIES
Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Award: Fernando Eimbcke for Flies
Tagesspiegel Readers’ Award: Janaína Marques for I Built a Rocket Imagining Your Arrival
CALIGARI FILM PRIZE
Pepa Lubojacki for If Pigeons Turned to Gold
PEACE FILM PRIZE
Sam Pollard for Tutu
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL FILM AWARDd
Lexie Bean and Logan Rozos for What Will I Become?
HEINER CAROW PRIZE
Faraz Shariat for Prosecution
PRIZE AG KINO – GILDE – CINEMA VISION 14PLUS
Lexie Bean and Logan Rozos for What Will I Become?
Special Mention: George Jaques for Sunny Dancer
C.I.C.A.E. Art Cinema Award
Faraz Shariat for Prosecution
Tudor Cristian Jurgiu for On Our Own