Rajinikanth Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Journalist KJ Kumar, Recalls Early Support

Rajinikanth shared an emotional tribute to late Kannada journalist KJ Kumar on X, remembering him as a close friend who supported his acting career from the beginning. The veteran reporter passed away at 74 after suffering a heart attack.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth Shares Emotional Tribute To KJ Kumar Photo: X
  • Rajinikanth shares emotional tribute to journalist KJ Kumar on X.

  • Veteran Kannada journalist KJ Kumar dies at 74 after a heart attack.

  • Rajinikanth is currently filming major projects, including Jailer 2.

Actor Rajinikanth shared an emotional message mourning the death of senior Kannada journalist KJ Kumar. The superstar posted his tribute in Kannada on the social media platform X, remembering Kumar as a close friend who supported him during the early stages of his acting journey.

Rajinikanth pays tribute to journalist KJ Kumar

Kumar passed away at the age of 74 at a private hospital on Wednesday after suffering a massive heart attack. His death has drawn condolences from members of the media fraternity and film circles in Karnataka, where he was widely known for his long association with the Kannada film industry.

In his message, Rajinikanth reflected on the journalist’s warmth and encouragement over the years.

“Late KJ Kumar was my dear friend. He admired and encouraged my acting from the very beginning. He was very simple and always smiling with everyone. His departure has caused a lot of pain in my mind. My condolences to his family,” the actor wrote in his post on X.

KJ Kumar’s presence in Kannada film journalism

KJ Kumar was a familiar figure in the film circles of Mysuru and had built a strong reputation within the Kannada media community. Over the years, he became known for his close connections with actors, filmmakers and technicians across the industry.

Colleagues and friends have acknowledged his contributions to regional film journalism, describing him as a respected voice who remained connected with the industry for decades.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film projects

On the professional front, Rajinikanth recently wrapped filming for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel will see the actor reprise his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian following the success of the first instalment, Jailer.

The film features a large ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan and Shiva Rajkumar, who is expected to appear in a cameo. Several other actors such as Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi and Santhanam are also reported to be part of the sequel.

In addition to Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is preparing for another project tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, which will be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the banner associated with Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated sequel Jailer 2 is currently planned for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

