Thalaivar 173 Update: Rajinikanth–Cibi Chakravarthi Film Script Locked, Shoot Begins Soon

The makers of Thalaivar 173 have confirmed that the script of the Rajinikanth–Cibi Chakravarthi film has been finalised. With writing now complete, the team has begun full-scale pre-production as anticipation builds around the Superstar’s next major Tamil release.

Thalaivar 173
Thalaivar 173 Director Cibi Chakravarthi
  • The script for Thalaivar 173, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, has officially been finalised.

  • With the writing process complete, the Rajinikanth's upcoming movie has now moved into full-scale pre-production.

  • The makers have confirmed that shooting for Thalaivar 173 is expected to begin in April 2026.

Excitement is steadily building around Thalaivar 173, the upcoming Rajinikanth film directed by Cibi Chakravarthi. The makers recently shared an important update confirming that the film’s script and screenplay have been finalised, marking a key milestone in the project’s development.

The announcement was made on social media with the caption “Arambikalama”, accompanied by photos of director Cibi Chakravarthi and members of the creative team. The images signalled that the writing process has officially concluded and that the project is now moving into the next stage of production.

The update quickly generated buzz among fans who have been eagerly awaiting Rajinikanth’s collaboration with the young director.

Pre-production gathers pace for Rajinikanth’s new movie

With the script locked, Thalaivar 173 has entered an intensive pre-production phase. The team is reportedly working on finalising the film’s technical crew, visual design and action staging.

Director Cibi Chakravarthi, known for blending emotion with mainstream entertainment, is said to have crafted a story that balances drama, action and commercial elements. The film is being planned as a large-scale entertainer designed to match the expectations that typically surround a Rajinikanth project.

Industry sources suggest that the screenplay has been structured to highlight the Superstar’s screen presence while also delivering moments of humour, emotion and high-octane action.

Shooting schedule expected to begin soon

According to the production team, the film’s principal photography is expected to begin in April, once the remaining pre-production work is completed. The project had originally been announced earlier this year, after which the team focused on completing the script before moving ahead with filming preparations.

The structured approach to development has helped the makers maintain momentum, with the next stage of production set to begin shortly.

Rajinikanth currently has multiple projects in different stages of development, including Jailer 2, but Thalaivar 173 remains one of the most closely followed films in his upcoming slate.

The makers are planning a grand theatrical rollout for the film, with Thalaivar 173 targeting a Pongal 2027 release.

