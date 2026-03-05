Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Among Guests

Summary of this article
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans.
MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, and Yuvraj Singh among cricket stars present.
Celebrity wedding in Mumbai draws Bollywood and cricket personalities.
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding brought together some of the biggest names from cricket and Bollywood in Mumbai. The son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tied the knot with his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, in a ceremony attended by close friends, teammates, and several well-known personalities from across the entertainment and sporting worlds.
The wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about social events of the day, with videos from the venue circulating widely online as celebrities arrived to bless the couple
Cricket stars mark their presence
Several former Indian cricketers who shared the field with Sachin Tendulkar were among the early guests at the ceremony. Former India captain MS Dhoni attended with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, both dressed in elegant white outfits. Dhoni opted for a classic bandhgala while Sakshi wore an embroidered suit.
Other cricketing legends also arrived to celebrate the occasion. Rahul Dravid was seen entering the venue with his wife, while Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh were spotted among the guests. Harbhajan attended with actor Geeta Basra.
Current and former players including Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Suresh Raina were also present at the celebrations. Raina attended with his family.
Bollywood personalities join the celebrations
The ceremony also saw a strong Bollywood presence. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrived together in coordinated ivory outfits. While Jaya wore a traditional saree, Amitabh chose a white kurta-pyjama paired with a shawl.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also among the guests. Abhishek wore a navy blue sherwani, while Aishwarya chose a light blue Anarkali.
Actor Aamir Khan attended the ceremony alone. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also made a rare public appearance at the wedding.
Shah Rukh Khan attended the celebration with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Gauri and Suhana were seen in coordinated yellow ensembles, while Shah Rukh chose a cream outfit for the occasion.
Wedding celebrations and viral photos
The wedding festivities had begun earlier in the week with haldi and sangeet ceremonies hosted in Mumbai. Videos and photos from the events quickly spread across social media.
One widely shared photograph showed Arjun and Saaniya posing with Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, along with Suresh Raina and his family.
In the lead-up to the ceremony, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar had personally met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence in Mumbai to invite him to the celebrations. Invitations were also extended to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot in Mumbai on March 5, 2026, in the presence of family and close friends.