Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Among Guests

The Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok wedding in Mumbai turned into a star-studded celebration with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, and several cricket legends attending the ceremony. The event brought together prominent names from Bollywood, cricket, and public life to bless the couple.

Celebrities From Across Cricket And Bollywood
Celebrities From Across Cricket And Bollywood Gather For Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans.

  • MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, and Yuvraj Singh among cricket stars present.

  • Celebrity wedding in Mumbai draws Bollywood and cricket personalities.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding brought together some of the biggest names from cricket and Bollywood in Mumbai. The son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tied the knot with his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, in a ceremony attended by close friends, teammates, and several well-known personalities from across the entertainment and sporting worlds.

The wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about social events of the day, with videos from the venue circulating widely online as celebrities arrived to bless the couple

Cricket stars mark their presence

Several former Indian cricketers who shared the field with Sachin Tendulkar were among the early guests at the ceremony. Former India captain MS Dhoni attended with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, both dressed in elegant white outfits. Dhoni opted for a classic bandhgala while Sakshi wore an embroidered suit.

Other cricketing legends also arrived to celebrate the occasion. Rahul Dravid was seen entering the venue with his wife, while Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh were spotted among the guests. Harbhajan attended with actor Geeta Basra.

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, center, during their mehendi and sangeet ceremony, in Mumbai. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, left, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, third left, daughter Sara Tendulkar, second left, and others are also seen. - | Photo: PTI
Current and former players including Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Suresh Raina were also present at the celebrations. Raina attended with his family.

The guest list also included Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Bollywood personalities join the celebrations

The ceremony also saw a strong Bollywood presence. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrived together in coordinated ivory outfits. While Jaya wore a traditional saree, Amitabh chose a white kurta-pyjama paired with a shawl.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also among the guests. Abhishek wore a navy blue sherwani, while Aishwarya chose a light blue Anarkali.

Actor Aamir Khan attended the ceremony alone. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also made a rare public appearance at the wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the celebration with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Gauri and Suhana were seen in coordinated yellow ensembles, while Shah Rukh chose a cream outfit for the occasion.

Wedding celebrations and viral photos

The wedding festivities had begun earlier in the week with haldi and sangeet ceremonies hosted in Mumbai. Videos and photos from the events quickly spread across social media.

One widely shared photograph showed Arjun and Saaniya posing with Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, along with Suresh Raina and his family.

In the lead-up to the ceremony, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar had personally met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence in Mumbai to invite him to the celebrations. Invitations were also extended to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

From right, Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, with wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar during his son's Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok wedding ceremony, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar Weds Saaniya Chandhok: Cricketers, B-Town Stars Attend Gala Ceremony In Mumbai

BY Photo Webdesk

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot in Mumbai on March 5, 2026, in the presence of family and close friends.

