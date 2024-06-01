Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, born on November 1, 1973, is a celebrated Indian actress known for her contributions to Hindi and Tamil cinema. Crowned Miss World in 1994, she quickly became one of India's most influential celebrities. Rai Bachchan received the Padma Shri from the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the Government of France in 2012. After a successful modeling career, her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar led to success in Hindi cinema. Notable films include 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' 'Devdas,' 'Jeans,' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.' Married to actor Abhishek Bachchan since 2007, she serves as a brand ambassador for charities and campaigns, notably as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNAIDS. In 2003, she made history as the first Indian actress to serve as a Cannes Film Festival jury member, showcasing her global impact.