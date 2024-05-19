Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Mumbai With Aaradhya After Making Stunning Appearances At Cannes 2024

On day 1 of the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya wore a custom Falguni Shane Peacock gown. It was great work of art. The black and white gown with hand-beaten molten gold 3D flowers and plates made it an exquisite piece. The diva carried off the look with elan. She was a sight to behold in the dramatic couture. Her smile and poses for the camera were like a cherry on the cake. Aish's first look at Cannes however got mixed reviews.