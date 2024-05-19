Art & Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Mumbai With Aaradhya After Making Stunning Appearances At Cannes 2024

Today early morning, Aishwarya along with her daughter Aaradhya returned to India. She was seen making a splash at the airport.

Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan return to Mumbai Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left for the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She was spotted with an arm sling due to her wrist injury. At Cannes 2024, the former Miss World turned heads with her oh-so-gorgeous looks. She nailed her red carpet looks by wearing dramatic gowns. Today early morning, Aishwarya along with Aaradhya returned to India. She was seen making a splash at the Mumbai airport.

For her airport look, Aishwarya donned an all-black outfit with a printed overcoat. The actress kept her hair open and wore a pair of cool shade atop her head. Aaradhya was in a white sweatshirt and denim pants. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they exited the airport. Aishwarya also waved at the paps before closing her car's door.

Watch the video here.

On day 1 of the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya wore a custom Falguni Shane Peacock gown. It was great work of art. The black and white gown with hand-beaten molten gold 3D flowers and plates made it an exquisite piece. The diva carried off the look with elan. She was a sight to behold in the dramatic couture. Her smile and poses for the camera were like a cherry on the cake. Aish's first look at Cannes however got mixed reviews.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Photo: Scott A Garfitt
info_icon

On day 2 also she stole the limelight with her breathtaking look. The 'Ponniyin Selvan' actress was in a double-shaded outfit in blue and silver gown, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She attended the screening of 'Kinds of Kindness' in this glamorous outfit. Like her first appearance, she captivated the onlookers and photographers with her second look as well.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns with her second look at Cannes 2024.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns with her second look at Cannes 2024. Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
info_icon

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. She was raved for her performance in the epic drama. She is yet to announce her next project.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP Leaders Once Sought Justice For Nirbhaya, Today They Are Supporting An Accused: Maliwal
  2. Kerala Police: CPO Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Accused In Domestic Violence Case To Flee Country
  3. Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest
  4. MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
  5. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: AAP To Protest Outside BJP Headquarters | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo Wrist Surgery? Here's What We Know
  2. John Krasinski Admits That His Children Think Emily Blunt Is ‘Cooler'
  3. Kabir Khan On About Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion': He Built His Body Without Any Substance
  4. Udit Narayan Will Sing Some Of His ‘Favourite Songs’ In ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ Sangeet Ceremony
  5. Kartik Aaryan On 'Chandu Champion': Was In Shock When I Heard The Film's Narration
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  3. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
  5. Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
World News
  1. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  2. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  3. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  4. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
  5. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup