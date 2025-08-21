Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

Yet in recent years, some uneasiness had crept in over New Delhi’s pivot towards the US and the Western alliance. India, too, regarded Russia’s gradually evolving ties with arch foe Pakistan with some concern. However, these anxieties were never publicly aired by the leadership in both capitals. But now, with a major spat between India and the US over tariffs, India's and Russia some of the concerns have receded. President Vladimir Putin has excellent relations with Donald Trump, and their bonhomie was on show during the recent Alaska summit. However, Putin, a former hard-nosed KGB agent, knows very well that personal ties count for little in international affairs as states look to their own self-interest. With the mercurial Trump in the driver's seat in Washington, nothing can be taken for granted.