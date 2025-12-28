Putin Warns Russia Will Use Force To Achieve War Goals If Peace Efforts Fail

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the prolonged, 10-hour bombardment demonstrated Moscow’s lack of interest in ending the war it began in February 2022, a conflict that has since resulted in tens of thousands of casualties. He described the latest strikes as “Russia’s answer to our peace efforts.”

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Putin
Ukrainian authorities said the assault killed at least one person and injured around 27 others. Photo: File photo
Summary
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow would achieve its war objectives by force if peace talks fail, accusing Ukraine of lacking interest in a diplomatic settlement.

  • The warning came after a major Russian attack involving hundreds of drones and missiles on Kyiv and nearby regions, which Ukraine said showed Russia’s unwillingness to end the war.

  • As Zelenskyy prepares to meet US President Donald Trump, Canada condemned the strikes and announced fresh financial aid for Ukraine, stressing that lasting peace requires Russia’s cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Moscow believes Ukraine is not seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict, warning that Russia would achieve all objectives of its so-called “special military operation” through military means if diplomacy fails.

Putin’s remarks, reported by Russian state news agency TASS, came amid intensified Russian military operations against Ukraine. His statement followed a large-scale overnight attack in which Russia launched nearly 500 drones and about 40 missiles targeting Kyiv and nearby regions. Ukrainian authorities said the assault killed at least one person and injured around 27 others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the prolonged, 10-hour bombardment demonstrated Moscow’s lack of interest in ending the war it began in February 2022, a conflict that has since resulted in tens of thousands of casualties. He described the latest strikes as “Russia’s answer to our peace efforts.”

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said Putin had visited a Russian military command post, where he received briefings from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and commanders leading the “Centre” and “East” groupings of Russian forces. Russian officials later claimed additional territorial gains, saying their troops had captured settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Zelenskyy arrived in Canada on Saturday for talks ahead of a scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday. Discussions are expected to focus on possible pathways to end the nearly four-year-long war, including security guarantees and territorial disputes, particularly in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Reacting to the latest Russian strikes, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the attacks on Kyiv as “barbaric,” saying that lasting peace would require cooperation from Moscow. Speaking during a stop in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Carney announced CAN$2.5 billion (US$1.82 billion) in new economic assistance for Ukraine, aimed at helping unlock international financing for reconstruction even as the war continues.

