Putin Backs Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei As Supreme Leader Of Iran

According to the Kremlin, Putin voiced confidence that Mojtaba Khamenei would uphold his father's legacy and lead the nation through difficult times. “I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Putin said in a message to Mojtaba Khamenei, as reported by Reuters. “At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” the Russian leader added.