Putin Backs Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei As Supreme Leader Of Iran

Putin congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his midnight appointment as Iran's Supreme Leader following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in US-Israeli airstrikes.
Russia reaffirms "unwavering support" for Tehran, expressing confidence in Khamenei's leadership during "armed aggression" challenges.
Reports reveal Moscow sharing real-time US military positions with Iran, aiding potential targeting amid ongoing Middle East conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on Monday following his appointment as Iran's new Supreme Leader, while reaffirming Moscow's support for Tehran during heightened regional tensions.
The leadership change follows the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week in US-Israeli airstrikes.
Iran's Assembly of Experts, the clerical body tasked with selecting the Supreme Leader, announced Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment shortly after midnight on Monday.
Mojtaba Khamenei, who held no formal government position, had long been viewed as a potential successor. He was selected over other candidates, including cleric Alireza Arafi, hardliner Mohsen Araki, and Hassan Khomeini, grandson of the Islamic Republic's founder.
Citing three anonymous officials due to the issue's sensitivity, The Washington Post reported that Moscow has shared such information on US warships, aircraft, and other military assets since the conflict started.
According to the Kremlin, Putin voiced confidence that Mojtaba Khamenei would uphold his father's legacy and lead the nation through difficult times. “I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Putin said in a message to Mojtaba Khamenei, as reported by Reuters. “At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” the Russian leader added.
Separately, media reports indicate that Russia has been providing Iran with real-time intelligence on the positions of American military assets in the Middle East, such as warships and aircraft. This could aid Tehran in targeting US forces amid the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from Kashmir Life)