Putin Backs Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei As Supreme Leader Of Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on succeeding his father as Iran's Supreme Leader after US-Israeli airstrikes. Russia reaffirms solidarity and shares intelligence on US assets amid regional conflicts

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Mojtaba Khamenei Iran Supreme Leader Putin congratulations
Russia President Vladimir Putin Photo: AP; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Putin congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new Supreme Leader after his father's death in US-Israeli airstrikes.

  • Russia pledges unwavering support and confidence in Khamenei's leadership amid ongoing aggression.

  • Moscow reportedly shares real-time US military intelligence with Iran to aid in the current conflict.

Summary

Summary of this article

Putin congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his midnight appointment as Iran's Supreme Leader following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in US-Israeli airstrikes.

Russia reaffirms "unwavering support" for Tehran, expressing confidence in Khamenei's leadership during "armed aggression" challenges.

Reports reveal Moscow sharing real-time US military positions with Iran, aiding potential targeting amid ongoing Middle East conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on Monday following his appointment as Iran's new Supreme Leader, while reaffirming Moscow's support for Tehran during heightened regional tensions.

The leadership change follows the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week in US-Israeli airstrikes.

Iran's Assembly of Experts, the clerical body tasked with selecting the Supreme Leader, announced Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment shortly after midnight on Monday.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who held no formal government position, had long been viewed as a potential successor. He was selected over other candidates, including cleric Alireza Arafi, hardliner Mohsen Araki, and Hassan Khomeini, grandson of the Islamic Republic's founder.

Citing three anonymous officials due to the issue's sensitivity, The Washington Post reported that Moscow has shared such information on US warships, aircraft, and other military assets since the conflict started.

Related Content
People offer prayers following the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, at a mosque, in Jammu. Iran confirmed Khamenei's death after airstrikes targeted his compound in Tehran. - | Photo: PTI
Israel Warns New Iranian Leader Would Be Targeted As IDF Launches Fresh Strikes on Tehran
Iran-US nuclear talks resume in Geneva as life goes on in Tehran TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 17: Daily life continues in Tehran, Iran as the second round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States begins in Geneva on February 17, 2026. The diplomatic process, which had been interrupted following the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran in June 2025 and the subsequent 12-day conflict, has been revived. After holding the first round of talks in Muscat, the parties have now moved the negotiations to Europe for the second round. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
US-Israel Attack On Iran: A Timeline Of Nuclear Negotiations Before The Killing of Khamenei
Tehran, Iran: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah ALI KHAMENEI waves before a meeting with the elegists and eulogists in Tehran. Tehran Iran - Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - | AP |
Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes
Related Content

According to the Kremlin, Putin voiced confidence that Mojtaba Khamenei would uphold his father's legacy and lead the nation through difficult times. “I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Putin said in a message to Mojtaba Khamenei, as reported by Reuters. “At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” the Russian leader added.

Separately, media reports indicate that Russia has been providing Iran with real-time intelligence on the positions of American military assets in the Middle East, such as warships and aircraft. This could aid Tehran in targeting US forces amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from Kashmir Life)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Title Defence As 'The Best Moment In Indian Cricket History'

  3. Kiwi Skipper Mitchell Santner Admits His Side 'Outplayed By A Great Team'; Claims New Zealand Were Underdogs

  4. Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

  5. MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹1,500 Monthly Allowance For Unemployed Youth

  5. Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  2. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Colombians Vote In High-Stakes Congressional Elections And Presidential Primaries

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen As Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Israeli Detects New Iranian Missiles

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled