Families Protest in Delhi Seeking Safe Return of Indians Trapped in Russia-Ukraine War

Families say their kin have been serving in the Russian Army for months with no updates on their safety.
Protesters have approached the NHRC, MEA and Russian Embassy but claim no response.
They demand urgent intervention from the Indian government to ensure the immediate repatriation of their loved ones.
Around 60 families are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand the safe return of their kin who are trapped in Russia-Ukraine war situation. The protest has begun on December 1st, ahead of winter session of the parliament and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to India.
The war between two countries erupted on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine following years of unresolved territorial and security tensions. Since then, the toll has been severe, with more than 1.1 million military casualties on both sides and at least 14,500 civilian deaths.
Putin’s recent visit to India drawn significant international attention, marking a crucial moment in New Delhi–Moscow ties amid shifting global geopolitics. Ahead of this visit, protesters from Haryana and other parts of India have mobilised at Delhi, marking a sit in protest with placards, posters. Distressed parents want their children to return to India who are currently stuck in Russia and Ukraine.
The families have also approached the National Human Rights Commission, stating that their relatives have been serving in the Russian Army for the past four months. They said they had staged protests demanding their return and had contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and officials at the Russian Embassy, yet received ‘no update on their children’s whereabouts.’ In their letter, they urged the government to secure the safe and immediate return of their loved ones.