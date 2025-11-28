Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit

Russian President Putin will visit India on December 4–5 for the 23rd annual summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4–5 for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Thursday. The Kremlin also confirmed the visit through state media on Friday. The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During his stay in New Delhi, President Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi. The President of India, Hon’ble Rashtrapati, will receive him and host a banquet in his honour.
In a formal statement, the MEA said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin will pay a State Visit to India from 4–5 December 2025 for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.”
The MEA added that the visit will allow the leaders to review progress in bilateral relations, outline a roadmap for strengthening the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” and exchange views on key regional and global developments of mutual concern.
