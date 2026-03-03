Indian Students Moved from Tehran to Qom After US–Israel Strikes on Iran

The relocation was facilitated by the Indian Embassy, with students transported in five buses to what officials described as a safer location.

A firefighterin Iran Tehran on the day of Israels air strike
A firefighter in Tehran where Israel air-striked on June 13,2025| REP IMAGE | AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
  • Over 200 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir and enrolled in medical universities in Tehran, were shifted to Qom following joint US–Israel strikes on Iran.

  • Students reported hearing repeated blasts in Tehran before evacuation, as regional airspace remains closed amid ongoing tensions.

Following joint strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, over 200 Indian students from different universities in Tehran were shifted to Qom, a relatively safer city in Iran located 140 km south of the capital. The students were moved on Tuesday morning in buses.

The majority of the students, many of them from Jammu and Kashmir, were enrolled at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Iran University of Medical Sciences in Tehran. A smaller number of engineering students are also pursuing studies in Iran.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, national representative of the All India Medical Students Association, told The New Indian Express, "The Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated all the arrangements. The students were shifted in five buses and have just reached Quom safely. Plans are on to shift other students spread across other places in Iran".

Syed Fazil, an engineering student who was among those evacuated, told TNIE, "We feel safe now as we kept hearing sounds of blasts relentlessly at Tehran. We have reached Quom."

In a statement, the Association, which had repeatedly sought the intervention of the Indian government, thanked the Embassy.

(The New Indian Express reported)

