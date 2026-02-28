Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike On Iran With US Support

Explosions reported in Tehran as Israel says attack aimed at neutralising Iranian threats, operation reportedly coordinated with Washington.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike
Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Israel says it launched a pre-emptive strike on Iran to counter security threats.

  • Reports suggest U.S. strikes were also underway as explosions were heard in Tehran.

  • Escalation comes amid tensions over Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday, marking a sharp escalation in tensions in the Middle East and raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation was carried out to neutralise threats posed by Iran. “The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” he said.

Explosions were reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to Iranian media. Around the same time, sirens sounded across Israel as the military issued alerts preparing the public for the possibility of retaliatory missile attacks.

According to reports citing US officials, the United States had also begun strikes targeting locations in Iran. A source said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not in Tehran and had been moved to a secure location.

An Israeli defence official said the operation had been planned for months in coordination with Washington, with the final decision on the launch date taken weeks ago.

Related Content
Related Content

Following the strike, Israeli authorities ordered the closure of schools and workplaces, except for essential services. Israel also shut its airspace to civilian flights, and the country’s airports authority urged citizens to avoid travelling to airports.

The latest escalation follows a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June, during which the United States joined Israeli military operations targeting Iranian nuclear installations, the most direct American military action against the Islamic Republic.

Tensions have largely centred on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Western governments argue the missile programme threatens regional stability and could potentially deliver nuclear weapons, while Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful and denies seeking atomic weapons.

In recent months, Washington and Tehran had resumed negotiations in an effort to resolve the long-running dispute diplomatically. However, Israel has insisted that any agreement must involve the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and include restrictions on its missile capabilities.

Iran has said it is willing to discuss limits on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief but has rejected linking the issue to its missile programme. Iranian authorities have also warned that they would retaliate against US bases in neighbouring countries if Washington joined military strikes against Iran.

The developments raise concerns of a wider conflict that could destabilise the Middle East and disrupt global energy markets.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal Slams Century As J&K Inch Closer To Historic Ranji Trophy Title

  3. Dreams Do Come True: After 67 Long Years, Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Set For Tryst With History

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Remain In Hunt As SL Look To Save Face; Rinku Returns For India

  5. Indian Premier League 2026 To Take Place From March 28 To May 31 - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  3. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  4. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  5. Pedagogical Resistance at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  2. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

  3. Mark Carney In India:  Will His Visit  Help Mend Bilateral Ties After Contentious Trudeau Years?

  4. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ceasefire Amid Rising Border Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons