Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Strikes Iran’s Gerash Region, No Damage Reported

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck southern Iran on Tuesday, centred near the Gerash region in Fars province, according to preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey.
The Iran quake occurred at a shallow depth of around 10 kilometres, a typical characteristic of seismic activity in this tectonically active part of the country.
So far, there have been no confirmed reports of casualties or major damage, and authorities continue to monitor the situation.
