Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Toss, Dambulla Weather Update

Pakistan won first T20I, second game was washed out
Toss delayed due to rain in Dambulla
Series serving as preparation for T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka host Pakistan for the third and final T20 international at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Sunday (January 11, 2026). Watch the T20 cricket match live.
The Men In Green lead the series 1-0 and seek a series-sealing win tonight, while the hosts can at best level it 1-1. But for either to happen, the weather gods have to relent; the second game was washed out and it has been raining in Dambulla today as well.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
To be updated once the toss takes place.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I be telecast and live streamed?
The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I will be live streamed on the SonyLIV, FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Squads
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Traveen Mathew, Matheesha Pathirana, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera