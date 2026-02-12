ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Smash 225 Against Oman For Highest Team Total

Sri Lanka posted 225/5 against Oman, surpassing South Africa’s 213/4 as the highest total of the tournament
Mendis (51), Rathnayake (60) and Shanaka (50 off 20) all struck half-centuries
Shanaka’s 19-ball fifty is the fastest T20I half-century by a Sri Lankan, breaking his own record
Sri Lanka posted the highest team total of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 during their Group B match against Oman at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, on Thursday (February 12, 2026).
Asked to set a target after losing the toss in their first-ever meeting, Sri Lanka rode half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (51 off 45), Pavan Rathnayake (60 off 28), and skipper Dasun Shanaka (50 off 20) to post 225/5.
The previous high was South Africa's 213/4 against Canada in their Group D opener at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Monday. The Proteas eventually won the match by 57 runs.
Leading With Example
Dasun Shanaka reached 50 in 19 balls for the fastest T20I half-century for Sri Lanka, bettering his feat (against India in 2023) by a delivery.
Mahela Jayawardene (21 vs Kenya in the 2027 World Cup) and Kumar Sangakkara (21 vs India in 2029) are joint third in the list.
Highest Team Totals In T20 World Cup History
While this is the 21st instance of a team scoring 200 or more runs in a T20I game, the 250-run mark has been breached only once – also by Sri Lanka, during their 2007 World Cup match against Kenya in Johannesburg.
|Sl. No.
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Innings
|Against
|Venue
|Result
|Year
|1
|Sri Lanka
|260/6
|20
|1
|Kenya
|Johannesburg
|won
|2007
|2
|England
|230/8
|19.399999999999999
|2
|South Africa
|Mumbai
|won
|2016
|3
|South Africa
|229/4
|20
|1
|England
|Mumbai
|lost
|2016
|4
|Sri Lanka
|225/5
|20
|1
|Oman
|Pallekele
|Playing
|2026
|5
|India
|218/4
|20
|1
|England
|Durban
|won
|2007
|6
|West Indies
|218/5
|20
|1
|Afghanistan
|Gros Islet
|won
|2024
|7
|South Africa
|213/4
|20
|1
|Canada
|Ahmedabad
|won
|2026
|8
|South Africa
|211/5
|20
|1
|Scotland
|London
|won
|2009
|9
|India
|210/2
|20
|1
|Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|won
|2021
|10
|South Africa
|209/5
|20
|1
|Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|won
|2016
|11
|South Africa
|208/2
|17.399999999999999
|2
|West Indies
|Johannesburg
|won
|2007
|12
|Scotland
|207/4
|20
|1
|Italy
|Kolkata
|won
|2026
|13
|West Indies
|205/6
|20
|1
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|lost
|2007
|14
|West Indies
|205/4
|20
|1
|Australia
|Colombo
|won
|2012
|15
|South Africa
|205/5
|20
|1
|Bangladesh
|Sydney
|won
|2022
|16
|India
|205/5
|20
|1
|Australia
|Gros Islet
|won
|2024
|17
|Pakistan
|201/5
|20
|1
|Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|won
|2016
|18
|Australia
|201/7
|20
|1
|England
|Bridgetown
|won
|2024
|19
|Sri Lanka
|201/6
|20
|1
|Netherlands
|Gros Islet
|won
|2024
|20
|England
|200/6
|20
|2
|India
|Durban
|lost
|2007
|21
|New Zealand
|200/3
|20
|1
|Australia
|Sydney
|won
|2022
Sri Lanka began their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with a 20-run win against Ireland, and next play against Australia on February 16 and Zimbabwe on Feb 19.
Oman were handed an eight-wicket defeat by Zimbabwe. Their remaining fixtures are against Ireland on February 14 and Australia on Feb 20.