ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Smash 225 Against Oman For Highest Team Total

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka racked up 225/5 against Oman at Pallekele, the highest team total of the tournament, with half-centuries from Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, and Dasun Shanaka, who also set a new national T20I fifty record

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Sri Lanka vs Oman highest team total record update
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
  • Sri Lanka posted 225/5 against Oman, surpassing South Africa’s 213/4 as the highest total of the tournament

  • Mendis (51), Rathnayake (60) and Shanaka (50 off 20) all struck half-centuries

  • Shanaka’s 19-ball fifty is the fastest T20I half-century by a Sri Lankan, breaking his own record

Sri Lanka posted the highest team total of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 during their Group B match against Oman at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, on Thursday (February 12, 2026).

Asked to set a target after losing the toss in their first-ever meeting, Sri Lanka rode half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (51 off 45), Pavan Rathnayake (60 off 28), and skipper Dasun Shanaka (50 off 20) to post 225/5.

The previous high was South Africa's 213/4 against Canada in their Group D opener at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Monday. The Proteas eventually won the match by 57 runs.

Leading With Example

Dasun Shanaka reached 50 in 19 balls for the fastest T20I half-century for Sri Lanka, bettering his feat (against India in 2023) by a delivery.

Mahela Jayawardene (21 vs Kenya in the 2027 World Cup) and Kumar Sangakkara (21 vs India in 2029) are joint third in the list.

Highest Team Totals In T20 World Cup History

While this is the 21st instance of a team scoring 200 or more runs in a T20I game, the 250-run mark has been breached only once – also by Sri Lanka, during their 2007 World Cup match against Kenya in Johannesburg.

Sl. No.TeamScoreOversInningsAgainstVenueResultYear
1Sri Lanka260/6201KenyaJohannesburgwon2007
2England230/819.3999999999999992South AfricaMumbaiwon2016
3South Africa229/4201EnglandMumbailost2016
4Sri Lanka225/5201OmanPallekelePlaying2026
5India218/4201EnglandDurbanwon2007
6West Indies218/5201AfghanistanGros Isletwon2024
7South Africa213/4201CanadaAhmedabadwon2026
8South Africa211/5201ScotlandLondonwon2009
9India210/2201AfghanistanAbu Dhabiwon2021
10South Africa209/5201AfghanistanMumbaiwon2016
11South Africa208/217.3999999999999992West IndiesJohannesburgwon2007
12Scotland207/4201ItalyKolkatawon2026
13West Indies205/6201South AfricaJohannesburglost2007
14West Indies205/4201AustraliaColombowon2012
15South Africa205/5201BangladeshSydneywon2022
16India205/5201AustraliaGros Isletwon2024
17Pakistan201/5201BangladeshKolkatawon2016
18Australia201/7201EnglandBridgetownwon2024
19Sri Lanka201/6201NetherlandsGros Isletwon2024
20England200/6202IndiaDurbanlost2007
21New Zealand200/3201AustraliaSydneywon2022

Sri Lanka began their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with a 20-run win against Ireland, and next play against Australia on February 16 and Zimbabwe on Feb 19.

Oman were handed an eight-wicket defeat by Zimbabwe. Their remaining fixtures are against Ireland on February 14 and Australia on Feb 20.

