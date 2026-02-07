India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Sumit Nagal Facing Guy Den Ouden In Opening Match

India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Love All, Play!
The two sets of players and support staff line up at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium ahead of the tie. The national anthems of the two countries are renditioned, and it's time for the opening match to begin. Guy den Ouden serves first against Sumit Nagal and holds on love with utmost ease to start confidently.
India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The tie begins around 4pm IST with Sumit Nagal up against Guy den Ouden. The India vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers round 1 fixture will be live streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel in India. It will be telecast on the DD Sports TV channels in the country.
India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Hi All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of India's crucial Davis Cup Qualifiers round 1 tie against Netherlands. Stay with us for latest updates from today's matches.