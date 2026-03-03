South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather; What Happens If Match Abandoned?

South Africa and New Zealand face each other in the 1st semi-final
The Kiwis have never beaten the Proteas in ICC T20 World Cup editions
Hourly weather showcases no rain at all in Kolkata
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka has reached its penultimate stage with the semi-finals starting from tomorrow (Wednesday, March 4).
The iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata is gearing up for a blockbuster 1st semi-final between a dominant South African side taking on 2021 finalists New Zealand.
The other side of the bracket features another blockbuster fixture as defending champions India go up against another 2-time winners England.
This matchup has decided the eventual champions of the ICC T20 World Cup over the last two editions.
South Africa enters the semi-finals with a flawless 100% win record. Their clinical journey to the final four includes topping Group D with a statement win over New Zealand and victories against Afghanistan, UAE, and Canada,
In the Super 8s they dismantled India by 76 runs before cruising past the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The Proteas also hold a psychological advantage over the Black Caps by winning all of their previous 5 matches in T20 World Cup history.
The Kiwis, meanwhile, have endured a turbulent campaign, narrowly securing their semi-final berth.
While they finished second to England in Group B, the Kiwis now have a chance to finally break their T20 World Cup losing against a perfect South African side.
1. What is the head-to-head record between these teams in T20 World Cups?
South Africa has a perfect 5-0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup history. Their most recent victory came during the group stage of this 2026 tournament, where the Proteas chased down 176 to win by 7 wickets
2. Is there a reserve day if it rains in Kolkata?
Yes, Thursday, March 5 is the official reserve day. If at least 10 overs per side cannot be completed on the original day, the match will resume from the exact same point on the following day.
3. What happens if the match (and the reserve day) is a total washout?
If no result is possible across both days, South Africa will advance to the final. Tournament rules dictate that the team that finished higher in the Super 8 standings progresses; South Africa topped Group 1 with a 100% win record, while New Zealand finished second in Group 2.
4. Who is playing the other semi-final match?
India and England will be locking horns in the 2nd semi-final match on Thursday, March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium.
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Kolkata
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM (33°C): Sunny and hot; 0% precipitation.
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (28°C): Clear skies with hazy sunshine; 0% precipitation.
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (24°C): Perfectly clear under the stadium lights; 0% precipitation
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Will There Be A Reserve Day?
The ICC has kept Thursday (March 5) as the official reserve day for the 1st semi-final at the Eden Gardens. If a 10-over-per-side game cannot be completed across both days, unbeaten South Africa will advance to the final automatically, as they finished higher in the Super 8 standings than New Zealand.
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson and Cole McConchie.