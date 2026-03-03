South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather; What Happens If Match Abandoned?

Heavyweights South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the 1st semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Check the hourly weather an reserve day information right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather
South Africa's Marco Jansen, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad AP Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa and New Zealand face each other in the 1st semi-final

  • The Kiwis have never beaten the Proteas in ICC T20 World Cup editions

  • Hourly weather showcases no rain at all in Kolkata

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka has reached its penultimate stage with the semi-finals starting from tomorrow (Wednesday, March 4).

The iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata is gearing up for a blockbuster 1st semi-final between a dominant South African side taking on 2021 finalists New Zealand.

The other side of the bracket features another blockbuster fixture as defending champions India go up against another 2-time winners England.

This matchup has decided the eventual champions of the ICC T20 World Cup over the last two editions.

South Africa enters the semi-finals with a flawless 100% win record. Their clinical journey to the final four includes topping Group D with a statement win over New Zealand and victories against Afghanistan, UAE, and Canada,

In the Super 8s they dismantled India by 76 runs before cruising past the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The Proteas also hold a psychological advantage over the Black Caps by winning all of their previous 5 matches in T20 World Cup history.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, have endured a turbulent campaign, narrowly securing their semi-final berth.

Related Content
Related Content

While they finished second to England in Group B, the Kiwis now have a chance to finally break their T20 World Cup losing against a perfect South African side.

Q

1. What is the head-to-head record between these teams in T20 World Cups?

A

South Africa has a perfect 5-0 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup history. Their most recent victory came during the group stage of this 2026 tournament, where the Proteas chased down 176 to win by 7 wickets

Q

2. Is there a reserve day if it rains in Kolkata?

A

Yes, Thursday, March 5 is the official reserve day. If at least 10 overs per side cannot be completed on the original day, the match will resume from the exact same point on the following day.

Q

3. What happens if the match (and the reserve day) is a total washout?

A

If no result is possible across both days, South Africa will advance to the final. Tournament rules dictate that the team that finished higher in the Super 8 standings progresses; South Africa topped Group 1 with a 100% win record, while New Zealand finished second in Group 2.

Q

4. Who is playing the other semi-final match?

A

India and England will be locking horns in the 2nd semi-final match on Thursday, March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium.

South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Kolkata

South Africa Vs New Zealand
Kolkata hourly weather forecast for March 4 Photo: Google Weather
info_icon

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM (33°C): Sunny and hot; 0% precipitation.

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (28°C): Clear skies with hazy sunshine; 0% precipitation.

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (24°C): Perfectly clear under the stadium lights; 0% precipitation

South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Will There Be A Reserve Day?

The ICC has kept Thursday (March 5) as the official reserve day for the 1st semi-final at the Eden Gardens. If a 10-over-per-side game cannot be completed across both days, unbeaten South Africa will advance to the final automatically, as they finished higher in the Super 8 standings than New Zealand.

South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson and Cole McConchie.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: South Africa Coach’s Takes Cheeky Dig At Broadcasters; India Seek 2022 Revenge Vs England

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand: Have Kiwis Ever Beaten Proteas In T20 World Cup History?

  4. MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Players Fined PKR 50 Lakh Each Following Disappointing Campaign - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  2. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  5. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  2. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  3. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  4. Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

  5. The Hierarchy Of Sympathy: How Media Narratives Influence Justice In Crimes Against Women

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  3. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  4. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Suggests US To Retaliate 'Soon' Over Embassy Strike In Riyadh

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List