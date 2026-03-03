South Africa Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch? Check H2H

South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup
The Kiwis have never won against them in T20 World Cups
Proteas will be looking to enter back-to-back finals
After a thrilling conclusion to the opening two rounds and the Super 8s, the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 moves into its business knockout phase with all the remaining 3 matches set to take place in India after Sri Lanka and Pakistan's elimination.
The 1st semi-final features a heavyweight clash at Kolkata's historic Eden Gardens on Wednesday, March 4, where an in-form South African side faces off against 2021 finalists New Zealand.
Meanwhile, the second semi-final sees a familiar blockbuster rivalry as defending champions India meet England for the third consecutive time at this stage of the tournament.
Interestingly, the winner of the India-England semi-final has gone on to claim the trophy in the last two editions, something both the Proteas and the Black Caps will desperate to end.
South Africa enters the knockouts as the team to beat, remaining the only undefeated side in the competition. Their clinical journey included a preliminary victory over New Zealand and a statement 76-run thrashing of India.
New Zealand took a much more tricky path. Their semi-final spot was only confirmed after Pakistan's narrow win over Sri Lanka left the Green Army trailing on net run rate.
Moreover, the Kiwis have never won a single match against the Proteas in the ICC T20 World Cup since its inception. We surely have a mouth watering clash on our hands tomorrow in Kolkata.
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Stats
Matches played: 19
South Africa wins: 12
New Zealand wins: 7
Tied/No Result: 0
SA win percentage: 63%
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info
The entire ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie