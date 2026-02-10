Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Test For Afghans Against Group Leaders Proteas

Afghanistan vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan face a must-win Group D clash against an in-form South Africa as qualification pressure mounts with only two Super Eight spots available

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa vs Afghanistan Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Narendra Modi Stadium
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan are under pressure after a five-wicket loss to New Zealand left them third in Group D

  • South Africa sit top of the group following a dominant 57-run win over Canada

  • Rashid Khan’s experience at the venue will be vital for Afghanistan against South Africa

With only two teams slated to make the Super Eight stage from each group, Afghanistan find themselves in a must-win situation when they take on an in-form South Africa in their Group D match of the T20 World Cup, here on Wednesday.

South Africa are perched at the top, head and shoulders above the rest as their 57-run victory over minnows Canada bolstered their Net Run Rate to 2.850 along with two points.

On the other hand, a five-wicket defeat to New Zealand (+1.162) saw Afghanistan slip to third with a Net Run Rate of -1.162, which they would have to improve in order to advance to the next round.

Therefore, the competition in Group D can be expected to be intense in the coming days as Afghanistan are among the teams to beat in the tournament.

South Africa, the last edition's runner-up, and the resolute Kiwis will heat up the battle as Group D is set to witness some tension in the first round.

Afghanistan rode on Gulbadin Naib's 35-ball 63 and handy contributions from the other batters to put on a formidable score of 182 for six while batting first against New Zealand.

Related Content
Related Content

But the Afghans were left to rue their decision of leaving out Noor Ahmad, despite his experience of playing T20 cricket at Chepauk, in favour of fast bowlers who failed to execute their plans and bowled wayward.

Afghanistan fast bowlers collectively failed to put pressure on the Kiwis and even their skipper Rashid had an off day, giving away 1/36 in his four overs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's 2/31 was the only bright spot for the Afghans with the ball, who will be determined to make significant improvements as they move to the world's biggest stadium.

Rashid's experience of playing here in the IPL will be crucial for Afghanistan, who need a win to bounce back and resurrect their campaign.

Additionally, their bilateral record against South Africa will also weigh heavily on the Afghans who have lost each of their three matches in history.

Afghanistan have played against the Proteas only three times and that too in T20 World Cups, losing by nine wickets in the 2024 edition, by 37 runs in the 2016 edition and by 59 runs in 2010.

South Africa will feel confident going into this clash having put up an all-round show against Canada. Skipper Aiden Markram (59) led from the front with a brisk half-century and the others also chipped in with valuable runs to push them beyond 200 in a one-sided game.

However, the young Dewald Brevis will have some attention on him after falling for a mere 6 against Canada. Brevis, considered among the brightest batting talents in the coming generation, has rather had a quiet time with the bat in T20Is with 31 being his highest score in last 14 matches.

David Miller's unbeaten 39 would also give the South African camp a lot of assurance after the experienced left-handed batter was in doubt to make the squad for the T20 World Cup.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Faqalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), David Miller, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kewna Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Match starts at 11:00am IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bengal Vs Andhra LIVE Score, Ranji Trophy QF: Nitish Kumar Reddy Stands Tall For AP As BEN Inch Towards Victory

  2. NED Vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Target 157; Levitt, O'Dowd Lead Chase | Netherlands 8/0 (1)

  3. Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa: PAK Shift Stand, Withdraw IND Match Boycott Amid 'Protecting Spirit Of Cricket' Claim

  4. BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details

  5. 'Associate Crime' At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Minnows Let Off The Giants - A Lowdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

  5. Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  2. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. Russian Drone Strikes Kill Mother, 10-Year-Old Son In Ukraine

  5. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Toss Update: NED Bowl First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC