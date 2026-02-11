Afghanistan Super Eights Qualification Scenarios: Can They Still Make It After South Africa Loss?

Afghanistan lost to South Africa in back-to-back Super Overs
Afghanistan have now lost both their Group matches they have played so far
Their next two matches are against the UAE and Canada
South Africa beat Afghanistan in one of the most entertaining matches of the T20 World Cup. In a match that witnessed back-to-back super overs, the Proteas kept their nerves and got the better of their opponents.
Afghanistan have lost their their first two matches against New Zealand and South Africa and their chances to qualify for the Super 8 stage have become quite bleak.
Afghanistan are currently at the third spot in the group with zero points, with New Zealand and South Africa on the top two respectively, with 4 points each.
They have their next two matches against the UAE and Canada. Even it they win both the matches handsomely, their fate won't be in their own hands.
New Zealand have two matches left against South Africa and Canada. Even if they lose to South Africa, they can easily qualify for the Super 8 by beating Canada.
On the other hand, South Africa, who are to face UAE and New Zealand in their next two games, also need only 1 win to qualify for the next round.
So, the equation is simple: the team that will win in the clash between New Zealand and South Africa will straight away qualify for the next round, while Afghanistan would have to hope that the losing team also loses their next match against the associate team.
Even then, Afghanistan will need to have a stronger run rate than the team which lose between New Zealand and South Africa. All this applies only if Afghans win their next two matches.
Afghanistan's Heart-breaking Loss To South Africa
Earlier in the day, Afghanistan showed immense resilience against the Proteas but eventually lost after playing two back-to-back super overs.
While chasing 187 runs, Afghanistan failed to make 13 runs in the last over and the match went into a super over, where, while batting first, they scored 17 runs on the back of one six and two fours from Azmatullah Omarzai.
South Africa, in reply, needed 7 off 1 ball at one stage, when Tristan Stubbs smashed a six to induce another super over.
With six needed from the last ball, Maharaj fired in a wide delivery, before he redeemed himself by dismissing Gurbaz on the last ball, and virtually ensured that South Africa are into the Super 8.
This time, South Africa batted first and smashed three sixes to set a 2 run target for Afghanistan.
In reply, at one point, the Afghans needed 24 off just 4 balls. When Gurbaz tonked Maharaj for three back-to-back sixes, followed by a wide, the equation stood at 5 off just 1 ball. However, he could not deposit the last ball for a boundary, and Afghanistan eventually lost the Super over by 4 runs.