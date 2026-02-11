South Africa Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AFG, SA Lock Horns In Ahmedabad; Toss, Playing XIs Soon

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, third from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Canada's Yuvraj Samra during the T20 World Cup match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP

SA vs AFG Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Aiden Markram-led South Africa go up against Rashid Khan's Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The Proteas, who finished runners-up in the last edition, defeated Canada by 57 runs in their campaign opener whereas, Afghanistan, lost their first league game against New Zealand by five wickets. Catch the play-by-play updates and live score from the SA vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D Match 13, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026 LIVE UPDATES 11 Feb 2026, 10:03:43 am IST SA vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Start Favourites Against Afghans South Africa and Afghanistan have met three times in the shorter format. All three matches have ended in favor of South Africa. 11 Feb 2026, 09:43:26 am IST SA vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Do-or-die For Afghanistan Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan lost their T20 World Cup opener to New Zealand, and find themselves in a do-or-die situation already when they take on South Africa today. A defeat today could end their hopes of qualifying for the Super Eights, even if they manage to win the Associate teams. 11 Feb 2026, 09:38:37 am IST SA vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka