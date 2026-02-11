South Africa Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AFG, SA Lock Horns In Ahmedabad; Toss, Playing XIs Soon

SA vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Start Favourites Against Afghans
South Africa and Afghanistan have met three times in the shorter format. All three matches have ended in favor of South Africa.
SA vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Do-or-die For Afghanistan
Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan lost their T20 World Cup opener to New Zealand, and find themselves in a do-or-die situation already when they take on South Africa today. A defeat today could end their hopes of qualifying for the Super Eights, even if they manage to win the Associate teams.
SA vs AFG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka