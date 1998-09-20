Rashid Khan is an Afghan international cricketer and the current captain of the Afghanistan national team in the T20I format. In franchise cricket leagues around the world, he represents Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Band-e-Amir Dragons in Afghanistan's Shpageeza Cricket League, and MI New York in the United States' Major League Cricket (MLC). He is a right-arm leg-spin bowler and an aggressive right-handed batsman.

Khan was among the eleven cricketers to play in Afghanistan's inaugural Test match against India in June 2018. On his Test debut, he recorded the most expensive bowling figures by a debutant in a nation's first-ever Test match. In September 2019, he led the Afghanistan team in the one-off Test against Bangladesh, becoming the youngest cricketer at 20 years and 350 days to captain a side in a Test match.

In June 2017, Khan took the best bowling figure 7/18 for an associate nation in a One Day International (ODI) match against the West Indies. In February 2018, he became the youngest player to top the ICC Player Rankings for bowlers in ODIs. Later that month, he also topped the ICC Player Rankings for bowlers in T20Is. In September 2018, following his performance at the 2018 Asia Cup, he became the number one all-rounder in the ICC's rankings.

During the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in March, Khan captained Afghanistan for the first time in an ODI match at 19 years and 165 days, making him the youngest player to lead an international side. In the final against the West Indies, he became the fastest and youngest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs, achieving the feat in just 44 matches.

In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) appointed Khan as the team's new T20I captain, also naming him the vice-captain of the ODI squad. In June 2019, during the Cricket World Cup, he played his 100th international match for Afghanistan. After the World Cup, Khan was made the captain of the Afghanistan team across all formats, though he was later replaced as captain in all formats by Asghar Afghan in December 2019.

Khan has received the ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year award in 2017 and 2018. He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2018 Asia Cup with 12 wickets and the 2019 World Cup with 20 wickets. In 2021, at 22 years old, he became the youngest captain to win an ODI series, leading Afghanistan to a 3-0 victory over Zimbabwe.

In December 2020, Khan was named the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade. In 2021, he was reappointed as Afghanistan's T20I captain but stepped down from the role before the T20 World Cup due to disputes over the team selection process.

In franchise T20 cricket, Khan made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017, becoming one of the first two Afghan players in the league. On May 5, 2018, he played his 100th T20 match during that year's IPL. In March 2022, he played as the vice-captain for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. In April 2023, during the IPL, he took a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders, becoming the fourth player to achieve the feat in IPL history.

Khan has also represented franchises like Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he took the first hat-trick in the league's history in 2017. In the Big Bash League (BBL), he has played for Adelaide Strikers since 2017-18, winning the tournament in his debut season. In January 2020, he took the fifth hat trick in BBL history.

Other achievements include being named the Icon Player for Kabul Zwanan in the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League in 2018 and being selected as the first Platinum Pick for Lahore Qalandars in the 2021 Pakistan Super League.