AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan are hosting Bangladesh for the first ODI match in Sharjah on Wednesday. Here are the toss update and playing XIs of the AFG Vs BAN ODI cricket match

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto during the toss for the 1st ODI match in Sharjah. Photo: X | Afghanistan Cricket Board
Afghanistan are up against Bangladesh in the opening match of the three-game bilateral series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Wednesday. The next two ODIs will also be played at this venue. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Toss Update

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in Sharjah.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Shows Discomfort While Taking A Single In 1st Over

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Najmul Hossain Shanto has recently given up his Test and T20I captaincy after a clean sweep against South Africa in the Test series at home. Still, he will continue in the ODI format and looking at the ICC Champions Trophy next year, this decision looks in favour of Bangladesh.

Nasum Ahmed and Nahid Rana are unavailable for the first ODI match due to the delay in getting the UAE visa.

Afghanistan's captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, aims to secure another series victory after recently achieving their first-ever series win over South Africa. While Afghanistan are favourites to win this match, Bangladesh should not be underestimated in subcontinental conditions.

  AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
