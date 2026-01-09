ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Give Grand Cultural Welcome To Indian Team At Airport - Video

Zimbabwe welcomed the Indian U19 team at Bulawayo airport with traditional cultural dance
The gesture highlighted the festive build-up to the ICC U19 World Cup 2026
India will begin their campaign against USA on January 15 in Bulawayo
The ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 is set to light up southern Africa as the world’s best young cricketers prepare to battle for global supremacy. Co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, the tournament will run from January 15 to February 6, featuring 16 teams, multiple venues, and a packed schedule designed to showcase the future stars of international cricket.
As teams begin arriving, the mood around the tournament has already turned festive. One such moment that caught global attention was Zimbabwe Cricket’s heartfelt welcome for the India Under-19 team at the Bulawayo airport, where traditional dancers performed cultural routines, turning a routine arrival into a celebration of sport, culture, and unity.
Zimbabwe’s Cultural Welcome Wins Hearts
The video shared by Zimbabwe Cricket showed Indian players smiling, recording the moment on their phones, and interacting with performers as rhythmic drumbeats echoed through the terminal. The warm gesture quickly went viral, with fans praising Zimbabwe for embracing cricket’s spirit beyond the boundary lines.
Such moments underline why youth tournaments feel special. For many players, this is their first experience of an international multi-nation event, and the colourful reception offered by the hosts added emotional value to India’s arrival, setting a positive tone for the competition ahead.
India’s Schedule, Squad and World Cup Mission
India begin their U19 World Cup campaign on January 15 in Bulawayo against the USA, followed by group matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand as they chase a Super Six berth. Placed in a challenging group, the young side knows consistency will be key to progressing deep into the tournament.
Led by Ayush Mhatre with Vihaan Malhotra as vice-captain, India’s squad blends aggressive batting, sharp fielding and disciplined bowling. The team enters the competition as five-time champions, carrying both expectation and belief. Meanwhile, hosts Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Australia, Pakistan, England and South Africa have all named strong squads, promising a fiercely contested tournament.
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 groups and teams
Group A: India, Bangladesh, USA, New Zealand
Group B: Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, Scotland
Group C: Australia, Ireland, Japan, Sri Lanka
Group D: Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa
ICC U19 ODI World Cup 2026 – Full Match Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Group / Stage
|Venue
|Time
|Jan 15, Thu
|USA vs India
|Group A
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 15, Thu
|Zimbabwe vs Scotland
|Group B
|Takashinga Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 15, Thu
|Tanzania vs West Indies
|Group D
|HP Oval Namibia
|13:00
|Jan 16, Fri
|Pakistan vs England
|Group B
|Takashinga Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 16, Fri
|Australia vs Ireland
|Group C
|Namibia Cricket Ground
|13:00
|Jan 16, Fri
|Afghanistan vs South Africa
|Group D
|HP Oval Namibia
|13:00
|Jan 17, Sat
|India vs Bangladesh
|Group A
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 17, Sat
|Japan vs Sri Lanka
|Group C
|Namibia Cricket Ground
|13:00
|Jan 18, Sun
|New Zealand vs USA
|Group A
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 18, Sun
|England vs Zimbabwe
|Group B
|Takashinga Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 18, Sun
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|Group D
|HP Oval Namibia
|13:00
|Jan 19, Mon
|Pakistan vs Scotland
|Group B
|Takashinga Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 19, Mon
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|Group C
|Namibia Cricket Ground
|13:00
|Jan 19, Mon
|South Africa vs Tanzania
|Group D
|HP Oval Namibia
|13:00
|Jan 20, Tue
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Group A
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 20, Tue
|Australia vs Japan
|Group C
|Namibia Cricket Ground
|13:00
|Jan 21, Wed
|England vs Scotland
|Group B
|Takashinga Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 21, Wed
|Afghanistan vs Tanzania
|Group D
|HP Oval Namibia
|13:00
|Jan 22, Thu
|Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
|Group B
|Takashinga Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 22, Thu
|Ireland vs Japan
|Group C
|Namibia Cricket Ground
|13:00
|Jan 22, Thu
|West Indies vs South Africa
|Group D
|HP Oval Namibia
|13:00
|Jan 23, Fri
|Bangladesh vs USA
|Group A
|Takashinga Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 23, Fri
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|Group C
|Namibia Cricket Ground
|13:00
|Jan 24, Sat
|India vs New Zealand
|Group A
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 24, Sat
|A4 vs D4
|Classification
|HP Oval Namibia
|13:00
|Jan 25, Sun
|A1 vs D3
|Super Six Group 1 (AD)
|Namibia Cricket Ground
|13:00
|Jan 25, Sun
|D2 vs A3
|Super Six Group 1 (AD)
|HP Oval Namibia
|13:00
|Jan 26, Mon
|B4 vs C4
|Classification
|Harare Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 26, Mon
|C1 vs B2
|Super Six Group 2 (BC)
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 26, Mon
|D1 vs A2
|Super Six Group 1 (AD)
|Namibia Cricket Ground
|13:00
|Jan 27, Tue
|C2 vs B3
|Super Six Group 2 (BC)
|Harare Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 27, Tue
|C3 vs B1
|Super Six Group 2 (BC)
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 28, Wed
|A1 vs D2
|Super Six Group 1 (AD)
|Harare Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 29, Thu
|D3 vs A2
|Super Six Group 1 (AD)
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 30, Fri
|D1 vs A3
|Super Six Group 1 (AD)
|Harare Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 30, Fri
|B3 vs C1
|Super Six Group 2 (BC)
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Jan 31, Sat
|B2 vs C3
|Super Six Group 2 (BC)
|Harare Sports Club
|13:00
|Feb 1, Sun
|B1 vs C2
|Super Six Group 2 (BC)
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Feb 3, Tue
|Semi-final 1
|Semi-final
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Feb 4, Wed
|Semi-final 2
|Semi-final
|Harare Sports Club
|13:00
|Feb 4, Wed
|Reserve Day
|Semi-final
|Queens Sports Club
|13:00
|Feb 5, Thu
|Reserve Day
|Semi-final
|Harare Sports Club
|13:00
|Feb 6, Fri
|Final
|Final
|Harare Sports Club
|13:00
|Feb 7, Sat
|Reserve Day
|Final
|Harare Sports Club
|13:00