ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Give Grand Cultural Welcome To Indian Team At Airport - Video

Zimbabwe welcome Indian U19 team with traditional dance ahead of ICC U19 World Cup 2026 as tournament excitement builds across hosts Zimbabwe and Namibia

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Gives Grand Cultural Welcome to Indian Team
ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Gives Grand Cultural Welcome to Indian Team - Video Photo: X/ ZimCricketv
  • Zimbabwe welcomed the Indian U19 team at Bulawayo airport with traditional cultural dance

  • The gesture highlighted the festive build-up to the ICC U19 World Cup 2026

  • India will begin their campaign against USA on January 15 in Bulawayo

The ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 is set to light up southern Africa as the world’s best young cricketers prepare to battle for global supremacy. Co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, the tournament will run from January 15 to February 6, featuring 16 teams, multiple venues, and a packed schedule designed to showcase the future stars of international cricket.

As teams begin arriving, the mood around the tournament has already turned festive. One such moment that caught global attention was Zimbabwe Cricket’s heartfelt welcome for the India Under-19 team at the Bulawayo airport, where traditional dancers performed cultural routines, turning a routine arrival into a celebration of sport, culture, and unity.

Zimbabwe’s Cultural Welcome Wins Hearts

The video shared by Zimbabwe Cricket showed Indian players smiling, recording the moment on their phones, and interacting with performers as rhythmic drumbeats echoed through the terminal. The warm gesture quickly went viral, with fans praising Zimbabwe for embracing cricket’s spirit beyond the boundary lines.

Such moments underline why youth tournaments feel special. For many players, this is their first experience of an international multi-nation event, and the colourful reception offered by the hosts added emotional value to India’s arrival, setting a positive tone for the competition ahead.

India’s Schedule, Squad and World Cup Mission

India begin their U19 World Cup campaign on January 15 in Bulawayo against the USA, followed by group matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand as they chase a Super Six berth. Placed in a challenging group, the young side knows consistency will be key to progressing deep into the tournament.

Also Check: ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 - All Squads

Led by Ayush Mhatre with Vihaan Malhotra as vice-captain, India’s squad blends aggressive batting, sharp fielding and disciplined bowling. The team enters the competition as five-time champions, carrying both expectation and belief. Meanwhile, hosts Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Australia, Pakistan, England and South Africa have all named strong squads, promising a fiercely contested tournament.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 groups and teams

Group A: India, Bangladesh, USA, New Zealand

Group B: Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, Scotland

Group C: Australia, Ireland, Japan, Sri Lanka

Group D: Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa

ICC U19 ODI World Cup 2026 – Full Match Schedule

DateMatchGroup / StageVenueTime
Jan 15, ThuUSA vs IndiaGroup AQueens Sports Club13:00
Jan 15, ThuZimbabwe vs ScotlandGroup BTakashinga Sports Club13:00
Jan 15, ThuTanzania vs West IndiesGroup DHP Oval Namibia13:00
Jan 16, FriPakistan vs EnglandGroup BTakashinga Sports Club13:00
Jan 16, FriAustralia vs IrelandGroup CNamibia Cricket Ground13:00
Jan 16, FriAfghanistan vs South AfricaGroup DHP Oval Namibia13:00
Jan 17, SatIndia vs BangladeshGroup AQueens Sports Club13:00
Jan 17, SatJapan vs Sri LankaGroup CNamibia Cricket Ground13:00
Jan 18, SunNew Zealand vs USAGroup AQueens Sports Club13:00
Jan 18, SunEngland vs ZimbabweGroup BTakashinga Sports Club13:00
Jan 18, SunWest Indies vs AfghanistanGroup DHP Oval Namibia13:00
Jan 19, MonPakistan vs ScotlandGroup BTakashinga Sports Club13:00
Jan 19, MonSri Lanka vs IrelandGroup CNamibia Cricket Ground13:00
Jan 19, MonSouth Africa vs TanzaniaGroup DHP Oval Namibia13:00
Jan 20, TueBangladesh vs New ZealandGroup AQueens Sports Club13:00
Jan 20, TueAustralia vs JapanGroup CNamibia Cricket Ground13:00
Jan 21, WedEngland vs ScotlandGroup BTakashinga Sports Club13:00
Jan 21, WedAfghanistan vs TanzaniaGroup DHP Oval Namibia13:00
Jan 22, ThuZimbabwe vs PakistanGroup BTakashinga Sports Club13:00
Jan 22, ThuIreland vs JapanGroup CNamibia Cricket Ground13:00
Jan 22, ThuWest Indies vs South AfricaGroup DHP Oval Namibia13:00
Jan 23, FriBangladesh vs USAGroup ATakashinga Sports Club13:00
Jan 23, FriSri Lanka vs AustraliaGroup CNamibia Cricket Ground13:00
Jan 24, SatIndia vs New ZealandGroup AQueens Sports Club13:00
Jan 24, SatA4 vs D4ClassificationHP Oval Namibia13:00
Jan 25, SunA1 vs D3Super Six Group 1 (AD)Namibia Cricket Ground13:00
Jan 25, SunD2 vs A3Super Six Group 1 (AD)HP Oval Namibia13:00
Jan 26, MonB4 vs C4ClassificationHarare Sports Club13:00
Jan 26, MonC1 vs B2Super Six Group 2 (BC)Queens Sports Club13:00
Jan 26, MonD1 vs A2Super Six Group 1 (AD)Namibia Cricket Ground13:00
Jan 27, TueC2 vs B3Super Six Group 2 (BC)Harare Sports Club13:00
Jan 27, TueC3 vs B1Super Six Group 2 (BC)Queens Sports Club13:00
Jan 28, WedA1 vs D2Super Six Group 1 (AD)Harare Sports Club13:00
Jan 29, ThuD3 vs A2Super Six Group 1 (AD)Queens Sports Club13:00
Jan 30, FriD1 vs A3Super Six Group 1 (AD)Harare Sports Club13:00
Jan 30, FriB3 vs C1Super Six Group 2 (BC)Queens Sports Club13:00
Jan 31, SatB2 vs C3Super Six Group 2 (BC)Harare Sports Club13:00
Feb 1, SunB1 vs C2Super Six Group 2 (BC)Queens Sports Club13:00
Feb 3, TueSemi-final 1Semi-finalQueens Sports Club13:00
Feb 4, WedSemi-final 2Semi-finalHarare Sports Club13:00
Feb 4, WedReserve DaySemi-finalQueens Sports Club13:00
Feb 5, ThuReserve DaySemi-finalHarare Sports Club13:00
Feb 6, FriFinalFinalHarare Sports Club13:00
Feb 7, SatReserve DayFinalHarare Sports Club13:00

