FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Will Replace Iran If Team Melli Withdraw From The Tournament In USA?

Iran’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is in doubt amid conflict with the United States, with FIFA having sweeping discretion in case of withdrawal. See whether Team Melli could pull out, and which team might replace them

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Iran withdrawal replacement scenario
A historic Iranian national flag is displayed by protesters outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Monday, March 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Summary
  • Iran could withdraw from FIFA World Cup 2026 following US–Israel missile strikes

  • FIFA’s Article 6.7 grants the governing body discretion to replace a withdrawing team with “another association”

  • The most logical sporting replacement would be from the AFC, with Iraq the strongest candidate

Iran could withdraw from the FIFA World Cup 2026 following coordinated missile strikes launched by the United States of America and Israel on the country on February 28, leading to a warlike situation in the Middle East.

The US-Iran conflict comes months before Team Melli are scheduled to play all three of their group-stage matches in the USA between June 15 and June 26, with fixtures set for Inglewood, California, and Seattle.

However, the recent crisis has led to fears that Iran might withdraw from the expanded World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Iran’s Football Association president Mehdi Taj also signalled that the team’s participation in the global spectacle is uncertain.

“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Taj told Iranian sports outlet Varzesh3. Taj is also a vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

There is also a real possibility of the United States government blocking the Iranian team from entering the country, effectively blocking their participation in the World Cup. Although travel restrictions exist for Iranian nationals, Washington has previously promised exemptions for athletes competing in major sporting events.

What FIFA Rules Say About World Cup Withdrawal

FIFA’s tournament rules do account for a team withdrawing or being excluded from a World Cup. However, the language of Article 6.7, which deals with such matters, leaves plenty of leeway for the football governing body.

“FIFA shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary,” Article 6.7 reads. “FIFA may decide to replace the Participating Member Association in question with another association.”

That wording gives FIFA president Gianni Infantino sweeping authority in the event of an Iranian withdrawal from the upcoming World Cup. In fact, there is no explicit rule that mandates that the replacement team must come from the same confederation.

A withdrawal would be costly for Iran’s football federation, which would forfeit at least USD 10.5 million, including USD 9 million in guaranteed prize money for group-stage participation plus USD 1.5 million in preparation funding given to the qualified teams.

FIFA can also impose fines on Iran, with a minimum of 250,000 Swiss francs for withdrawing up to three days before kick-off, rising to at least 500,000 Swiss francs if it happens within the final month. Iran could also risk exclusion from qualifying for the 2030 World Cup.

Who Could Replace Iran In FIFA World Cup 2026?

In case Iran end up withdrawing from the FIFA World Cup 2026, the logical replacement would likely come from Asia. Iraq and the United Arab Emirates were the next best-ranked teams in the Asian qualifiers, with both sides advancing to the play-offs.

Iraq beat the UAE 3-2 over two legs to progress to the intercontinental play-offs, where they will face either Bolivia or Suriname on April 1. This makes Iraq the likeliest candidate to take Iran’s place in the main tournament.

However, Article 6.7’s wording – “another association” – allows FIFA the flexibility of calling up a replacement from outside the AFC.

Has Any Team Withdrawn From The World Cup?

There are historical precedents of teams withdrawing or being removed from global tournaments, although none have happened in recent times. The most famous example is that of the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, where several teams – including India – declined participation, reducing the field from 16 to 13.

At Euro 1992, Yugoslavia was removed due to United Nations sanctions. Denmark, their late replacement, famously ended up winning the tournament.

Published At:
