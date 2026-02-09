ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Donald Trump Cheers On Team USA – 'America Is Rooting For You'

The USA cricket team are placed in Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 along with India, Pakistan, Netherlands, and Namibia

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Donald Trump tweet for USA Cricket team
Donald Trump cheers for USA cricket team who are currently participating in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump rooted for USA National Cricket Team via a tweet on social media

  • USA Cricket are currently in India for ICC T20 Cricket World Cup

  • USA lost to host India in their first match of the World Cup

The ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 is underway and the buzz of the marquee event has even reached the shores of the United States of America, leaving their President talking about it.

The USA have team has qualified for this year's T20 World Cup, being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and their President Donald Trump has recently tweeted about the ongoing event while wishing his team luck for the event.

He also motivated the team by saying that they are a strong unit and have his backing.

"I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The USA have, in a short time, established their reputation as a giant killer, as it stunned the 2009 champions, Pakistan, in the last World Cup. In this year's edition, they made a strong start and gave a tough time to the firm favourites, India.

However, they eventually lost to India, but with their performance, they definitely made a strong case for themselves going ahead in the tournament. Check out the highlights of the match here.

Related Content
Related Content

They are placed within Group A along with India, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Namibia. They will now have to down Pakistan to have a strong chance of reaching the Super 8 stage along with other associate teams of the tournament.

India-Pakistan Match on the Cards?

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan, which was looking like a distant dream after the latter's government denied permission to play against arch-rivals over Bangladesh's exclusion from the tournament.

However, the recent talks between ICC's representatives and PCB officials and chairman Mohsin Naqvi have been looking to be going in the right direction as per reports, and now there are brighter chances than before that the much-anticipated match could go as per schedule.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 3: UTK Storm Into SF After Crushing JHKD, MP 87/5 In Chase After J&K Set 248

  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  3. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  4. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Scalps Hat-Trick Against Scotland - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Congress Slams BJP Over Deleted Video Showing 'Point-Blank Shot' At Minorities

  4. Dalai Lama Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein In Official Statement

  5. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. PM Modi Meets Top Malaysian Industry Leaders, Pitches India Growth Story

  3. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

  4. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  5. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets