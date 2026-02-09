ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Donald Trump Cheers On Team USA – 'America Is Rooting For You'

Donald Trump rooted for USA National Cricket Team via a tweet on social media
USA Cricket are currently in India for ICC T20 Cricket World Cup
USA lost to host India in their first match of the World Cup
The ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 is underway and the buzz of the marquee event has even reached the shores of the United States of America, leaving their President talking about it.
The USA have team has qualified for this year's T20 World Cup, being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and their President Donald Trump has recently tweeted about the ongoing event while wishing his team luck for the event.
He also motivated the team by saying that they are a strong unit and have his backing.
"I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The USA have, in a short time, established their reputation as a giant killer, as it stunned the 2009 champions, Pakistan, in the last World Cup. In this year's edition, they made a strong start and gave a tough time to the firm favourites, India.
However, they eventually lost to India, but with their performance, they definitely made a strong case for themselves going ahead in the tournament. Check out the highlights of the match here.
They are placed within Group A along with India, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Namibia. They will now have to down Pakistan to have a strong chance of reaching the Super 8 stage along with other associate teams of the tournament.
India-Pakistan Match on the Cards?
The marquee clash between India and Pakistan, which was looking like a distant dream after the latter's government denied permission to play against arch-rivals over Bangladesh's exclusion from the tournament.
However, the recent talks between ICC's representatives and PCB officials and chairman Mohsin Naqvi have been looking to be going in the right direction as per reports, and now there are brighter chances than before that the much-anticipated match could go as per schedule.