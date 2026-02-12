India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium
Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday (February 12). As was being reported, Sanju Samson replaced the unwell Abhishek Sharma in India's playing XI as opener. Jasprit Bumrah returned to action in place of Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile. The visitors made two changes as well: Ben Shikongo and Malan Kruger in for Dylan Leicher and Willem Myburgh.
