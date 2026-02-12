India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday (February 12). As was being reported, Sanju Samson replaced the unwell Abhishek Sharma in India's playing XI as opener. Jasprit Bumrah returned to action in place of Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile. The visitors made two changes as well: Ben Shikongo and Malan Kruger in for Dylan Leicher and Willem Myburgh.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, center, smiles as he briefs the players before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Cricket-Gerhard Erasmus
Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus, right, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav chat before the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
