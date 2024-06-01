  1. HOME
Name: Hardik Pandya

Born: October 1993 in Choryasi, Surat, Gujarat

Hardik Pandya is an Indian international cricketer who is the current vice-captain of the Indian Cricket team in limited overs cricket. He is the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL. A batting all-rounder who bowls right-arm fast-medium deliveries, Pandya has represented India in all 3 formats. He occasionally plays for his regional team Baroda in domestic cricket.

Pandya has been playing for the Baroda cricket team since 2013. He played an important role in helping Baroda win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2013-14 season. In January 2016. He scored 86 runs not out to guide the Baroda cricket team to a six wicket win over the Vidarbha cricket team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Pandya made his Twenty20 International debut for India on 27th January 2016 against Australia. In Asia Cup 2016, Pandya helped India win against Bangladesh. In the 2016 Word Twenty20 match against Bangladesh on 23rd March, Pandya took two crucial wickets in the last three balls of the match’s final over and helped India beat Bangladesh by one run.

In September 2021, Pandya was named in Idia’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, he failed to make an impact as was expected. In June 2022, Pandya was named India’s captain for their T20I matches against Ireland.

On July 7, 2022, Pandya achieved his first T20 international half-century against England. Pandya also took 4 wickets, making him the first Indian player to score a half-century and take four wickets in a single T20 international match.

In April 2024, Hardik Pandya was named the vice-captain of the Indian squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament.

Pandya made his One Day International debut for India against New Zealand in October 2016. He became the 4th Indian to be named player of the match on ODI debut. In April 2019, he was named in India’s team for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

He was selected in the ODI XI of the year 2017 by ESPNcricinfo.

Pandya was included in India’s Test squad for their home series against England but could not play due to his injury during practice. He was selected for the squad that toured Sri Lanka in July 2017 and played his first Test on 26th July in Galle.

Pandya played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL match from 2015 to 2021. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Pandya was released by the Mumbai Indians. He was selected by the Gujarat Titans and named captain of the team. He led Gujarat to their maiden IPL title in 2022.

In IPL 2023, Pandya again led Gujarat Titans to the finals but lost to Chennai Super Kings.

In IPL 2024, Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians after two seasons. He was announced captain of the team replacing Rohit Sharma.

