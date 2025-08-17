Israel Strikes Houthi ‘Energy Site’ In Yemen Amid Escalating Attacks

Israel said it struck a Houthi-controlled “energy infrastructure site” near Sanaa in response to repeated missile and drone attacks.
Houthi media reported the target as the Haziz power plant; casualty details remain unclear.
The Iran-backed group has escalated attacks on Israel and vessels in the Red Sea since the Gaza war began.
Israel's military claimed to have struck a Houthi rebel "energy infrastructure site" in Yemen on Sunday. This was the latest blow on the group that has attacked Israel during the Gaza conflict and is supported by Iran.
According to AFP, Israeli forces "struck... deep inside Yemen, targeting an energy infrastructure site that served the Houthi terrorist regime" in the vicinity of the rebel-held capital Sanaa, according to a military statement, though it did not specify the location.
The Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV, citing a civil defence source, reported “an aggression targeting the Haziz power plant” south of Sanaa.
Casualty reports were not immediately available.
The Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians, have fired missiles and drones against Israel on many occasions since the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip began in October 2023.
Israeli airstrikes on rebel targets in Yemen have been triggered by the majority of Houthi attacks being intercepted.
The latest "strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks" by the Houthis, according to the military.
Israel claimed to have intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Thursday, August 14, 2025; the Houthis subsequently claimed responsibility.
The Houthis have not only attacked Israel but also suspected Israeli-affiliated vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden off Yemen.
After the two nations launched military attacks to secure the canal in January 2024, the Iran-backed group expanded its effort to include ships connected to the United States and Britain.
After weeks of fierce U.S. strikes, the rebels agreed to a ceasefire with the United States in May, but they still promised to target Israeli ships.