Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Joe Root Equalises Ricky Ponting With Milestone Century In Sydney

Joe Root struck a superb century on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG, equalling Ricky Ponting’s record of 41 Test hundreds as his dominant 160 anchored England’s first-innings total of 384

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test 2025 Joe Root Century 41st century record Ricky Ponting
England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century during play on day two of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Joe Root scored a commanding 160 off 242 balls, reaching his 41st Test century

  • The England batter moved joint-third on the all-time list alongside Ricky Ponting

  • This marked Root’s second century of the series and only his second Ashes hundred in Australia

Joe Root delivered a masterclass in batting on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, scoring a brilliant century that powered England to a first-innings total of 384. The visitors were bowled out shortly before tea in the series finale.

In reaching three figures, the England captain equalled Ricky Ponting’s long-standing record of 41 Test centuries, placing him joint-third on the all-time list. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Jacques Kallis now sit above Root in career Test hundreds.

Root Reaches Hundred On Tricky Sydney Surface

Batting under challenging conditions on a pitch offering variable bounce, Root displayed his trademark control and patience. As the surface began to misbehave, Root endured a nervy passage in the 90s, but he remained calm to weather the storm.

Root brought up his 41st Test hundred – just his second Ashes century in Australia – with a straight drive off Michael Neser, reaching the milestone from 146 deliveries with 11 boundaries.

Root’s 160 Anchors England

Root eventually fell for a superb 160 off 242 balls, offering a return catch to Neser, who claimed three late wickets as Australia wrapped up England’s innings.

Related Content
Related Content

The knock marked Root’s second century of the series, following his unbeaten 138 in the second Test in Brisbane, which had been his first Ashes hundred on Australian soil after four tours.

England’s innings had been wobbling early before Root assumed control. Australia applied steady pressure through the morning session, reaching lunch with England 336/6. Jamie Smith chipped in with a lively 46, riding his luck before holing out to part-time bowler Marnus Labuschagne.

Lower Order Collapse

Root later combined with Will Jacks for a vital 54-run stand, but once that partnership was broken, England’s lower order folded rapidly. Neser’s late burst ensured Australia limited the damage despite Root’s dominance.

England had lost the opening three Tests, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes inside 11 days, before producing a morale-boosting four-wicket victory in the Boxing Day Test.

Top Five Batters With Most Test Centuries

  1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51

  2. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 45

  3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 41

  4. Joe Root (England) – 41

  5. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 38

(With AP Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 2: Root's 160 Powers Three Lions To 384 In Sydney

  2. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

  3. Mustafizur IPL Release: Getting Death Threats For Hailing BCCI, Sena (UBT) Leader Claims; NC Filed

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

  5. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Bondi Tribute Kicks Off Day 1 In Sydney

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Thackerays Unveil Joint Manifesto For BMC Polls: Pitch Marathi Mayor

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  4. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  5. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. UN Chief Warns US Action In Venezuela, Maduro’s Capture Sets 'Dangerous Precedent'

Latest Stories

  1. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  2. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Indore Water Contamination: 142 Hospitalised, 6 Dead

  5. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Financial Motive Behind Death, Ex-Manager Accused: SIT

  6. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  7. Critics Choice Awards 2026: One Battle After Another Wins Best Picture; Adolescence, The Pitt Dominate In TV Categories

  8. Assam Earthquake: 5.1 Magnitude Tremor Shakes Morigaon District Early Monday