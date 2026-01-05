Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Joe Root Equalises Ricky Ponting With Milestone Century In Sydney

Joe Root scored a commanding 160 off 242 balls, reaching his 41st Test century
The England batter moved joint-third on the all-time list alongside Ricky Ponting
This marked Root’s second century of the series and only his second Ashes hundred in Australia
Joe Root delivered a masterclass in batting on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, scoring a brilliant century that powered England to a first-innings total of 384. The visitors were bowled out shortly before tea in the series finale.
In reaching three figures, the England captain equalled Ricky Ponting’s long-standing record of 41 Test centuries, placing him joint-third on the all-time list. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Jacques Kallis now sit above Root in career Test hundreds.
Root Reaches Hundred On Tricky Sydney Surface
Batting under challenging conditions on a pitch offering variable bounce, Root displayed his trademark control and patience. As the surface began to misbehave, Root endured a nervy passage in the 90s, but he remained calm to weather the storm.
Root brought up his 41st Test hundred – just his second Ashes century in Australia – with a straight drive off Michael Neser, reaching the milestone from 146 deliveries with 11 boundaries.
Root’s 160 Anchors England
Root eventually fell for a superb 160 off 242 balls, offering a return catch to Neser, who claimed three late wickets as Australia wrapped up England’s innings.
The knock marked Root’s second century of the series, following his unbeaten 138 in the second Test in Brisbane, which had been his first Ashes hundred on Australian soil after four tours.
England’s innings had been wobbling early before Root assumed control. Australia applied steady pressure through the morning session, reaching lunch with England 336/6. Jamie Smith chipped in with a lively 46, riding his luck before holing out to part-time bowler Marnus Labuschagne.
Lower Order Collapse
Root later combined with Will Jacks for a vital 54-run stand, but once that partnership was broken, England’s lower order folded rapidly. Neser’s late burst ensured Australia limited the damage despite Root’s dominance.
England had lost the opening three Tests, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes inside 11 days, before producing a morale-boosting four-wicket victory in the Boxing Day Test.
Top Five Batters With Most Test Centuries
Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 45
Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 41
Joe Root (England) – 41
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 38
(With AP Inputs)