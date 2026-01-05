Australia Vs England Live Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG Aim Big 1st Innings Total As Root-Brook Begin Proceedings

England were 211/3 at the end of Day 1 of the 5th Ashes Test
Joe and Harry Brook forged an unbeaten 154-run stand for the 3rd wicket
Day 1 was shortened to 45 overs due to rain and bad light
Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the Ashes 2025–26 fifth and final Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, January 5, 2026.
After opting to bat first in the 5th Test, England were reduced to 57/3 by the Australian quicks as Ben Duckett (27), Zak Crawley (16) and Jacob Bethell (10) failed to make a mark.
After the early jitters, Joe Root and Harry Brook steadied the ship for England and forged a 154-run ongoing stand to take England to 211/3 in 45 overs before rain and bad light played spoilsport making it impossible for play to resume for the day.
England will start their day from the same position as yesterday and will be hoping that the set Root and Brook will take them to a huge first innings total and corner the strong Australian batting line-up.
Catch the ball-by-ball commentary from Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test below:
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Toss Update
England won the toss and chose to bat first in the fifth and final Ashes Test
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Playing XIs
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue.
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland.
The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
The Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England will be telecast on Star Sports. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.