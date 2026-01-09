England Legend Graham Gooch Backs Joe Root To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar As Highest Run-Scorer In Tests

Graham Gooch believes that Joe Root would surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test Runs
Joe Root is currently 2nd with 13,943 Test runs
Gooch also believes that Root has one more Down Under tour in him
Graham Gooch does not believe Joe Root has played his final away Ashes series for England, backing him to overhaul Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test run record before featuring Down Under again in 2029-30.
England suffered another humiliating series defeat in Australia, going down 4-1 after seeing their hopes of capturing the urn officially ended after just 11 days of play.
The tourists' lone victory came in the fourth Test in Melbourne, which represented Root's first win in 18 red-ball matches in Australia.
Root had already ended his long wait for a Test century Down Under in the second match, and though he followed that up in the final match, with a first-innings score of 160, it was not enough to prevent another Australia win.
That was his 41st ton in red-ball cricket, taking him joint-third in the all-time charts, level with Australia great Ricky Ponting. Only Sachin Tendulkar (51) and Jacques Kallis (45) have more.
Root said after the series that he would "love" to feature when England next tour Australia in 2029-30, despite his 39th birthday likely falling during that time.
And former England captain Gooch sees no reason why he cannot accomplish that feat, saying in an exclusive interview with Stats Perform: "It is possible.
"I had my best period in Test cricket from the age he is now, over the next four years or so.
"I don't see anyone else in the England team overtaking him now. I think Harry Brook could be capable if he looks at his game and thinks, 'right, I need to change my character, I need to change my thought processes, I need to evolve my game'.
"But I don't see anyone else in that England team on the same planet as Joe Root. As long as he maintains the things we've just talked about, I can't see him not playing."
Root is also chasing Tendulkar's all-time record of 15,921 runs in Tests – the England man is currently second on the list with 13,943.
Gooch does not think that feat is beyond him, either, as long as he maintains his high physical and mental standards.
"He's scored more runs than anyone, and he's got a realistic chance of beating Tendulkar. I really think that," Gooch said. "There are a few things that have to go for him.
"He's only 35, and I always used to say the best you can do as a batter is between 27 and 35. After 35, you've got to remain fit, you've got to remain motivated, because it's not about playing, it's all the other work you have to do.
"As you get older, it's more difficult to retain that mental attitude that you need to do well. Alistair [Cook] retired quite young because he just couldn't do all that.
"If Joe can maintain that over the next few years, I think he's got a good chance. They've worked it out, how many Tests he had to play – it's a couple of years' worth of Tests.
"If he maintains his form, I think he'll be the top run-scorer. I think he can proudly sit at the top of the best English Test batsmen of all time."
While Gooch hopes Root will get one more taste of an away Ashes series, he believes Australia face a crucial few years as several of their big-name players age together.
He said: "I think the backbone of their team has been [Steve] Smith batting, and obviously their bowling attack. [Josh] Hazlewood, [Pat] Cummins, [Mitchell] Starc, [Nathan] Lyon have all been there from when I was coaching with England the last time, in 2013-14.
"They've been there for a decade or more, and that's been the backbone of their side. Steve Smith has been a marvellous performer over that period.
"There is a danger that Smith, Hazlewood, Lyon, Cummins, Starc all disappear at the same time, and that would be difficult to replace."