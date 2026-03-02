Fulham 2-1 Tottenham, English Premier League: Alex Iwobi Stunner Leave Spurs In Relegation Trouble

Fulham vs Tottenham, English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham compounded Spurs’ relegation fears with a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage, as Alex Iwobi’s superb strike sealed a 10th straight league game without a win for Igor Tudor’s side

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 28
Alex Iwobi celebrates his goal as Fulham defeat Tottenham 2-1 at Craven Cottage.
  • Fulham struck early through Harry Wilson before Alex Iwobi’s long-range effort doubled the lead

  • Spurs improved late on and Richarlison headed home, but Tudor’s side remain four points above the drop zone

  • Tottenham are now winless in 10 Premier League matches, equalling a 1994 club low

Tottenham remain stuck in Premier League relegation trouble as they were beaten 2-1 by Fulham to consign Igor Tudor to a second straight defeat.

Alex Iwobi's stunner was decisive at Craven Cottage, where the home side took the lead with their first opportunity of Sunday's contest.

A deflected cross from Oscar Bobb fell to Harry Wilson in the seventh minute, and the Welshman emphatically volleyed home from close range.

Spurs complained of a foul in the build-up, believing that Raul Jimenez had pushed Radu Dragusin, but the goal was confirmed by VAR.

Tottenham struggled to gain a foothold and were under the cosh for large parts of the first half, with Kenny Tete striking an effort wide of the post, but Fulham's pressure told again when Iwobi brilliantly fired into the bottom-left corner from distance.

Fulham continued to dominate after the break and went close to a third, as Emile Smith Rowe spurned two fine opportunities, while Jimenez had a goalbound effort blocked by Spurs captain Mickey van de Ven.

Yet Spurs improved following a raft of substitutions, and one of those changes, Richarlison, dragged them back into it with a fine header from Archie Gray's delicate left-wing cross.

Pape Matar Sarr struck the side-netting and Joao Palhinha had a shot blocked in the dying stages, but Fulham held on, meaning Spurs remain just four points above the drop zone.

Data Debrief: Spurs' new low

Tottenham's season has reached a new low following this latest defeat, and they are now without a win in their last 10 Premier League matches, equalling their previous longest streak under Ossie Ardiles in the first three months of 1994.

Fulham moved up to ninth after their second successive league win, and this victory completes a league double over Tottenham for just the second time, having also achieved the feat in the 2003-04 season.

Wilson is enjoying a wonderful season, with only Bruno Fernandes (13) and Erling Haaland (14) contributing more than his 12 goal involvements in the league since the start of December, which include six goals and six assists.

Furthermore, he has now scored more PL goals (four) against Tottenham than any other league opponent, despite only playing 196 minutes against Spurs in the top flight before this encounter.

Iwobi was also a star of the show. He created a game-leading four chances, completed both of his attempted dribbles and won all six of the duels he contested.

Published At:
