Premier League 2025-26: 'Cutting Arsenal's Advantage A Distraction, Not Motivation', Guardiola On City's Title Charge

Pep Guardiola speaks on Manchester City's title charge against leaders Arsenal
Cityzens are 6 points behind the Gunners heading into matchday 26
Guardiola has asked his City players to not get distracted with all the title talk
Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players to focus on their performances and not get distracted by the chance to cut Arsenal's lead at the Premier League summit.
With Arsenal not in action until Thursday, when they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, City know a victory over Fulham on Wednesday would put them only three points behind the leaders.
It looked like City's title hopes had taken a potentially fatal blow on Sunday, when Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick gave Liverpool a late 1-0 lead against them at Anfield.
However, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland scored to flip the script, with Szoboszlai later being sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity – a decision that also meant Rayan Cherki saw a memorable goal from inside his own half, which would have made it 3-1, disallowed.
The Opta supercomputer still sees Arsenal as overwhelming favourites for the title, assigning them a 90.5% chance of glory, but City's comeback win on Merseyside boosted their hopes to 8.2%.
Guardiola, though, is only concerned about City's next game, saying: "I understand how nice – is it nine points or three points – this kind of stuff is.
"That's okay, but that does not equal winning titles or arriving in the latter stages to fight to win titles.
"Every time in the last month and last few weeks, when I go before the games for a flash interview, always if you lose, you are losing everything, and you are going to disappear from planet Earth and this kind of stuff.
"What I'm saying is what we have to do to beat Fulham, what we have to do to be better and to be closer to repeating the first half from Anfield, and not the second.
"What is the reason why, in the second half, we are still dropping our performance level?
"Not three, four, five or six [points], because if we don't do that we will not win, maybe against Fulham, or maybe it'll be against Newcastle or maybe in the next game at Leeds."
City have won their last 16 Premier League meetings with Fulham, the longest winning run one side has had against another in English league history.
In all competitions, meanwhile, they have won the teams' last 19 meetings – also the longest winning run any team has had against another in English football history.