Barcelona 3-0 Atletico Madrid (3-4 Agg), Copa del Rey: Hosts' Comeback Falls Short In Semi-final 2nd Leg

Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal all saw chances go begging before the latter danced away from Ademola Lookman on a short corner to square a low ball into the middle, which Bernal turned in from close range in the 29th minute

Barcelona FC
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick consoles Pedri after Copa del Rey exit
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Barca's epic comeback against Atletico Madrid came up short

  • Despite 3-0 win, La Liga leaders went out via aggregate score

  • Atletico held a 4-0 advantage from the first leg

Atletico Madrid are through to the final of the Copa del Rey despite a 3-0 semi-final second-leg loss to Barcelona, who fell just short in their comeback.

Atletico held a 4-0 advantage from the first leg, and though a Marc Bernal double, either side of a Raphinha penalty, gave Barcelona hope, they had given themselves too steep a mountain to climb.

Barcelona came out with a point to prove, and Fermin Lopez clipped the top of the crossbar just 71 seconds in as they chased an early opener.

Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal all saw chances go begging before the latter danced away from Ademola Lookman on a short corner to square a low ball into the middle, which Bernal turned in from close range in the 29th minute.

Lookman headed Atletico's best chance of the first half over the bar, and moments later, Marc Pubill gave away a penalty at the other end, catching Pedri late, and Raphinha confidently dispatched it on the stroke of half-time.

Barcelona continued to dominate, but it took until the 72nd minute for them to get another lifeline. Another short corner routine saw Joao Cancelo whip in the cross for Bernal to stab home.

However, Bernal blazed his chance for a hat-trick over the bar before Yamal curled wide in the dying seconds, with Atletico scraping through after just about protecting their lead.

Data Debrief: The wait is over

Though it was a semi-final second leg for Diego Simeone's side to forget, they will have a chance to play for the trophy.

Atletico have qualified for the Copa del Rey final for the 20th time in their history, the second time under Simeone and the first time in 13 years.

Barcelona gave their everything to the comeback, having 21 shots worth 3.09 expected goals (xG), with nine of those hitting the target, and one the woodwork.

Their charge was led by Bernal, who at 18 years and 281 days old, became the youngest player to score two goals in a single match for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey since at least the 2013-14 season.

