Atletico Madrid 4-0 FC Barcelona: Atleti Thump La Liga Leaders At Metropolitano

Barcelona couldn’t recover from an early goalkeeping blunder in a disastrous first half as it lost 4-0 at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday. Barcelona gave Atletico an unexpected early present when goalkeeper Joan García let the ball slip underneath his foot after defender Eric Garcia’s back pass, and Atletico went on to lead the Catalan club 4-0 at halftime. As well as Eric Garcia’s own-goal, Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman and Julián Alvarez also scored for the hosts against Hansi Flick’s shocked team.

Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-
Atletico Madrid's team players celebrate after the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-2
Atletico Madrid's team players celebrate after the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Marcos Llorente
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal challenge for the ball during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Ronald Araujo
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo reacts during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Eric Garcia
Barcelona's Eric Garcia, right, and Alejandro Balde, left, challenge for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Alex Baena during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, centre, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, right, and Frenkie de Jong during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid's team players celebrate after Julian Alvarez scored his side's fourth goal during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Juan Musso
Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Juan Musso, left, makes a save of a shot by Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, centre, during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer-Jules Kounde
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, reacts after Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman scored his side's third goal during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Spain Copa del Rey Soccer- Ademola Lookman
Atletico Madrid's team players celebrate after Ademola Lookman scored during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
