Atletico Madrid 4-0 FC Barcelona: Atleti Thump La Liga Leaders At Metropolitano
Barcelona couldn’t recover from an early goalkeeping blunder in a disastrous first half as it lost 4-0 at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday. Barcelona gave Atletico an unexpected early present when goalkeeper Joan García let the ball slip underneath his foot after defender Eric Garcia’s back pass, and Atletico went on to lead the Catalan club 4-0 at halftime. As well as Eric Garcia’s own-goal, Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman and Julián Alvarez also scored for the hosts against Hansi Flick’s shocked team.
