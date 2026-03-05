India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Harry Brook And Co Train Hard On Match Eve
England had an extensive practice session on the eve of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India in Mumbai. The players were seen engaging in light football amid the fitness drill and batting, bowling practice. Head coach Brendon McCullum, meanwhile, had a close look at the Wankhede Stadium surface. The two teams are locked in a T20 World Cup semi-final for the third straight edition, and it could be a delicious face-off between the visitors' spinners and the defending champions' star-studded batting.
