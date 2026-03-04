US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 10 In Lebanon

Representative image: The conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Israel has struck Iran-backed Hezbollah positions and begun ground operations. | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty

The US-Israel war with Iran has entered its fourth day, marked by intensified airstrikes and a broadening regional conflict. Israeli and US forces have conducted repeated strikes on Tehran, targeting missile launchers, weapons production facilities, and a nuclear research site, following the initial attacks over the weekend that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian figures. Explosions continued overnight in the Iranian capital, with Israel stepping up its campaign to dominate key military assets. Iran has retaliated with dozens of ballistic missiles fired at Israel and drone attacks extending across the Gulf, hitting targets including the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia and causing disruptions to energy infrastructure in several states. The conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Israel has struck Iran-backed Hezbollah positions and begun ground operations. The Pentagon has identified four US troops killed in a drone strike in Kuwait. President Trump has described the operation as likely lasting several weeks, with US forces joining to preempt an anticipated Iranian strike, though administration messaging on aims like regime change remains inconsistent. Casualties are mounting, nearly 800 reported dead in Iran, plus losses in Israel, Lebanon, while global oil prices have surged and markets slumped amid fears over energy supplies and the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic channels appear stalled as the violence escalates.

4 Mar 2026, 09:31:41 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Saudi Arabia intercepts two cruise missiles south of Riyadh Saudi Arabia's defence ministry has stated that it intercepted two cruise missiles south of the capital, Riyadh, according to Reuters and AFP. Separately, the official Saudi Press Agency reported that nine drones were also intercepted. Saudi officials have not specified the origin of the missiles or drones.

4 Mar 2026, 09:15:51 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Israel intercepts rockets from Lebanon The Israeli military has stated in the past hour that it identified several projectiles launched from Lebanese territory. Most of the projectiles were intercepted, with one falling in an open area. The announcement came minutes after the military reported that Iran had also launched missiles towards Israeli territory.

4 Mar 2026, 09:13:38 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: US authorises voluntary evacuation from Saudi Arabia The US State Department announced early on Wednesday that it has authorised non-emergency American government personnel and their family members to evacuate Saudi Arabia if they choose to do so, due to the ongoing war. The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has come under attack by Iran during the conflict.

4 Mar 2026, 09:11:43 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Iranian drone strike kills six US soldiers at civilian port facility in Kuwait An Iranian drone strike on Sunday killed six American soldiers at a US operations centre located in Kuwait’s Port Shuaiba, a civilian seaport more than 10 miles from the main Army base. According to satellite images reviewed by The Associated Press and confirmation from a US official speaking anonymously, the targeted hub was a shipping container-style building with no defences. Joey Amor, husband of Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor—one of the soldiers killed—told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the facility lacked any protective measures. A satellite image taken on Monday shows the main building in the complex destroyed, with a trail of black smoke rising from it. The location is in Port Shuaiba, south of Kuwait City. Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated that the “secure facility was fortified with 6-foot walls.” The incident was first reported by CNN and CBS News.

4 Mar 2026, 08:34:24 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: UK charters flight to evacuate British nationals from Oman The UK government has chartered a commercial flight to help British nationals who wish to leave Oman amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The flight is due to depart from Muscat on 4 March at 23:00 local time (19:00 GMT). Priority will be given to the most vulnerable people. The Foreign Office has stated that British nationals registered as present in the UAE but currently in Oman should urgently complete the relevant form if they want a seat. It has advised people not to head to the airport unless contacted directly by the Foreign Office. The government added that it will keep working with airlines to arrange additional routes for British nationals to return to the UK.

4 Mar 2026, 08:21:12 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Israeli strike kills four in Baalbeck residential complex At least four people were killed in an Israeli strike that hit a residential complex in the Lebanese city of Baalbeck, according to the state-run media. The strike, which occurred early on Wednesday, also wounded six others, the National News Agency reported.

4 Mar 2026, 08:19:47 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Ship struck by unknown projectile off UAE coast The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) has reported that an "unknown projectile" struck a ship off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. UKMTO, a Royal Navy-led organisation that coordinates between merchant shipping and military forces for maritime security, said the strike damaged the vessel's steel plating. There has been no fire or water intake as a result. The crew are reported safe, and authorities are investigating the incident.

4 Mar 2026, 08:12:51 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Israeli strikes on two towns south of Beirut kill six, wound eight Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, that Israeli strikes on the towns of Aramoun and Saadiyat, south of Beirut, killed six people and wounded eight. In a statement, the Ministry described the attacks as coming from “the Israeli enemy” on the areas of Aramoun and Saadiyat. It gave a preliminary toll of six killed and eight wounded. Both Aramoun and Saadiyat lie outside Hezbollah’s traditional strongholds in southern Lebanon. -AFP

4 Mar 2026, 08:07:41 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Israel says Hezbollah fire intercepted Israel's military has stated that Hezbollah also targeted the country with fire on Wednesday, and that much of it was intercepted.

4 Mar 2026, 08:07:08 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Loud explosions reported in Tehran at dawn Iranian state television has reported loud explosions around the capital, Tehran, as dawn broke on Wednesday.

4 Mar 2026, 07:56:51 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Israel activates air defences against incoming missiles from Iran

4 Mar 2026, 07:53:44 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Israel issues evacuation warnings for more Lebanese villages Israel has warned residents of more than a dozen villages and towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate ahead of planned attacks targeting Hezbollah. The warning, issued by Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee, instructed people to move at least 1km away from the specified areas. It stated: "Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, facilities, and weapons is putting their life at risk." Lebanon has reported that six people were killed in Israeli strikes in the south of the country. The evacuation warnings apply to the following locations: Rabaa Thalathin, Hawla, Qalaat Dibba, Qabrikha, Touline Khirba, Shaqra, Sawana, Majdal Selm, Tamriya, Tayri, Talousa, Safad, Batikh, Jmeijmeh, Bani Hayyan.

4 Mar 2026, 07:50:25 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Girl, 11, killed by falling shrapnel in Kuwait An 11-year-old girl has died after shrapnel fell on her in a residential area of Kuwait, according to a spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Health. "She passed away as a result of her injuries despite resuscitation attempts," the spokesperson, Dr Abdullah Al-Sund, said. Four members of her family, including her mother, have been taken to hospital, Al-Sund added. The New York Times reports that the Kuwait Army said it had destroyed incoming aerial targets, causing debris to fall on a residential building.

4 Mar 2026, 07:46:12 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Asian markets fall for third day as oil prices rise Asian stock markets have declined for a third consecutive day, while energy prices have moved higher. South Korea's Kospi index opened as low as 7% down and is now trading around 6% lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 is down by 3%. Australia's ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index are also lower. At the same time, US-traded oil and Brent crude are up by 1.2% on Wednesday morning. Tankers remain at a standstill in the Strait of Hormuz, and fresh strikes continue across the Middle East. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars? BY Sartaj Chaudhary

4 Mar 2026, 07:43:37 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: US authorises voluntary evacuation from Oman The U.S. State Department said early Wednesday it had authorized non-emergency American government personnel and family members to evacuate Oman should they choose due to the war. Oman, long an intermediary between the West and Iran, has repeatedly come under attack by Iran.

4 Mar 2026, 07:38:32 am IST US Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: House Speaker Johnson says US not pursuing nation-building in Iran US House Speaker Mike Johnson has stated that no one can yet determine with any degree of certainty how the conflict with Iran will end. The Republican leader, speaking after an all-member briefing at the Capitol, described himself as a close ally of President Trump. He said it is up to the Iranian people to “seize this moment of opportunity” for their country, and not necessarily depend on the US. Johnson added, “We have no ability to get into the nation-building business,” and concluded, “America has enough trouble of our own.” As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy BY Seema Guha