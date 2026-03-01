Iran Hits Back: Targets US Assets, Allies Across West Asia 

Iran launched missiles and drones across multiple countries including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Israel, hitting or threatening airports, ports, US military bases and residential areas
The escalation has exposed the scale of the US military presence in the region, where 40,000–50,000 American troops operate
Critical regional systems have been disrupted, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, airspace restrictions imposed, major airlines grounding or rerouting flights
Iran’s retaliatory attacks on US assets in West Asia entered their second day on Sunday, heightening concerns about a potential wider and more devastating war in the region.
Explosions were heard in various Gulf countries as Iran pursued its attacks in retaliation for a massive US-Israeli military operation that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his top officials.
Explosions were heard for a second consecutive day in Dubai, Manama, and Doha, causing a wave of concern in a region traditionally considered a safe haven despite the simmering tensions in the rest of the Middle East.
This comes as the US military presence in the region is massive in scope and size. The United States has had military bases in the Middle East for decades. These bases include a permanent network of air bases, naval bases, radar stations, as well as forward bases.
Across Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt, there is an estimated presence of 40,000 to 50,000 US troops.
Some of the most significant assets include the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain, significant airbases located in Qatar and Kuwait, and sophisticated missile defence systems deployed to protect both the US military and the capitals of its allies.
The Strait of Hormuz has effectively been taken out of commission, with analysts noting that significant fuel supply disruptions may be seen within the next 72 hours at significant regional fuel hubs.
Significant airspace restrictions have also been implemented, with Jordan’s flight information region (OJAC) restricted to government-only traffic above flight level 200 following the confirmed transits of Fatah-2 hypersonic missiles, which have compromised what was previously the primary northern aviation bypass corridor.
As a result, several international airlines have been forced to either fully ground their operations or significantly alter their operations, with Emirates and Qatar Airways fully grounding their operations.
Iranian officials, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, have repeatedly made it clear that US and allied military installations in the region would be legitimate targets in the event of direct confrontation.
United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates seems to have borne the greatest brunt of the attacks. In Abu Dhabi, for instance, debris from an intercepted Iranian drone landed close to Zayed International Airport. This resulted in the death of a person and injury of seven others, according to local authorities.
In Dubai, an attack on Dubai International Airport resulted in injury to four airport workers. The attack also caused destruction to some of the airport’s concourse. This resulted in major flight disruptions at one of the world’s busiest airports.
Some of the major landmarks also came under attack. A major explosion rocked the Fairmont The Palm hotel on Palm Jumeirah. In addition, a minor fire broke out on the outer structure of the Burj Al Arab hotel as a result of falling debris.
Qatar
In Qatar, people living in the capital Doha heard several loud explosion sounds as the country’s air defence systems engaged the incoming missiles. The country reported that the falling debris from the intercepted missiles ignited a small fire in the industrial area, but there were no reported casualties.
Qatar is home to the biggest American military base in the Middle East, which serves as the focal point of all Middle East air operations, making it a focal point of Iranian aggression, but all the missiles were intercepted.
Oman
Oman, which had previously managed to avoid becoming a target in the conflict and had long played the role of a mediator between Iran and the US, was also affected later in the series of attacks. Two drones launched by Iran hit the port of Duqm, injuring at least one person.
In a separate attack, an oil tanker was targeted off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving crew members wounded. The attack sparked concerns about the security of the energy route.
Bahrain
Bahrain was heavily attacked by drones and missiles targeting areas around the Naval Support Activity Bahrain, which hosts the United States Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters. The country's interior ministry said the country's international airport had sustained damage after being attacked by a drone. Thick plumes of black smoke were also seen rising near the Mina Salman port. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked the United States' naval headquarters. If this is confirmed, this would mean a significant escalation involving the very core of the United States' military.
Kuwait
In Kuwait, Iranian missiles were launched toward Ali Al Salem Air Base, a key hub for US airlift and combat-support operations. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said air-defence systems intercepted the missiles, but satellite imagery and video footage showed fires near the base’s fuel storage facilities, sending large columns of smoke into the air. The strikes highlighted the vulnerability of even heavily defended military installations.
Iraq
In northern Iraq, a drone crashed near Erbil International Airport, where US troops remain stationed as part of an international coalition. The impact triggered fires and sent a large plume of smoke into the sky near military facilities within the airport complex. Local media reported heightened security across the autonomous Kurdish region following the incident.
Saudi Arabia
Explosions were reported in Riyadh, though authorities did not immediately confirm damage or casualties. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry issued statements expressing solidarity with Gulf allies including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE, and strongly condemned Iranian actions.
The kingdom said it was monitoring the situation closely amid fears that further escalation could threaten regional energy supplies and civilian infrastructure.
Israel
Iranian ballistic missiles have been launched towards Israel, with the air defence systems intercepting the incoming missiles in the Tel Aviv area. One of the missiles has impacted the ground, though the details of the occurrence are yet to be ascertained.
At least nine casualties have been reported, with around 28 injured as an Iranian ballistic missile hit the town of Beit Shemesh, which lies 30 km (19 miles) to the west of Jerusalem, in Israel. In a statement released on Telegram, the Israeli military stated that search and rescue operations have been launched, along with medical assistance and a helicopter to facilitate the evacuation of the injured.
It was also reported that the Iranian missiles have hit the residential areas of Tel Aviv on Saturday, though the extent of the damage has yet to be confirmed. A woman was killed an at least 20 were injured, according to the Times of Israel.
The strikes raised concerns that the confrontation could expand beyond the Gulf and draw in additional fronts.