Iran Hits Back: Targets US Assets, Allies Across West Asia 

Iran’s retaliatory campaign against US assets and allies across West Asia entered its second day on Sunday, with explosions reported across the Gulf and beyond

O
Outlook Web Bureau
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iran Hits Back
A plume of smoke caused by an Iranian strike is seen in the background an an Emirates plane is parked at the Dubai International Airport after its closure in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. Photo: Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iran launched missiles and drones across multiple countries including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Israel, hitting or threatening airports, ports, US military bases and residential areas

  • The escalation has exposed the scale of the US military presence in the region, where 40,000–50,000 American troops operate

  • Critical regional systems have been disrupted, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, airspace restrictions imposed, major airlines grounding or rerouting flights

Iran’s retaliatory attacks on US assets in West Asia entered their second day on Sunday, heightening concerns about a potential wider and more devastating war in the region.

Explosions were heard in various Gulf countries as Iran pursued its attacks in retaliation for a massive US-Israeli military operation that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his top officials.

Explosions were heard for a second consecutive day in Dubai, Manama, and Doha, causing a wave of concern in a region traditionally considered a safe haven despite the simmering tensions in the rest of the Middle East.

This comes as the US military presence in the region is massive in scope and size. The United States has had military bases in the Middle East for decades. These bases include a permanent network of air bases, naval bases, radar stations, as well as forward bases.

Khamenei’s son Mojtaba Khamenei could be a possible contender. - null
Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

BY Snehal Srivastava

Across Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt, there is an estimated presence of 40,000 to 50,000 US troops.

Related Content
Related Content

Some of the most significant assets include the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain, significant airbases located in Qatar and Kuwait, and sophisticated missile defence systems deployed to protect both the US military and the capitals of its allies.

The Strait of Hormuz has effectively been taken out of commission, with analysts noting that significant fuel supply disruptions may be seen within the next 72 hours at significant regional fuel hubs.

Significant airspace restrictions have also been implemented, with Jordan’s flight information region (OJAC) restricted to government-only traffic above flight level 200 following the confirmed transits of Fatah-2 hypersonic missiles, which have compromised what was previously the primary northern aviation bypass corridor.

Tehran, Iran: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah ALI KHAMENEI waves before a meeting with the elegists and eulogists in Tehran. Tehran Iran - Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

BY Fozia Yasin

As a result, several international airlines have been forced to either fully ground their operations or significantly alter their operations, with Emirates and Qatar Airways fully grounding their operations.

Iranian officials, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, have repeatedly made it clear that US and allied military installations in the region would be legitimate targets in the event of direct confrontation.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates seems to have borne the greatest brunt of the attacks. In Abu Dhabi, for instance, debris from an intercepted Iranian drone landed close to Zayed International Airport. This resulted in the death of a person and injury of seven others, according to local authorities.

In Dubai, an attack on Dubai International Airport resulted in injury to four airport workers. The attack also caused destruction to some of the airport’s concourse. This resulted in major flight disruptions at one of the world’s busiest airports.

Some of the major landmarks also came under attack. A major explosion rocked the Fairmont The Palm hotel on Palm Jumeirah. In addition, a minor fire broke out on the outer structure of the Burj Al Arab hotel as a result of falling debris.

Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah overthrown in 1979,  was a keynote speaker at the mass demonstration against the Iranian government. 250,000 participants gathered under the Bavaria statue organized by the exiled Iranian association The Munich Circle,  as part of an international solidarity demonstration against the leadership in Tehran  - IMAGO / Wolfgang Maria Weber
After Khamenei, Will Reza Pahlavi Usher In Regime Change In Iran?

BY Snehal Srivastava

Qatar
In Qatar, people living in the capital Doha heard several loud explosion sounds as the country’s air defence systems engaged the incoming missiles. The country reported that the falling debris from the intercepted missiles ignited a small fire in the industrial area, but there were no reported casualties.

Qatar is home to the biggest American military base in the Middle East, which serves as the focal point of all Middle East air operations, making it a focal point of Iranian aggression, but all the missiles were intercepted.

Oman
Oman, which had previously managed to avoid becoming a target in the conflict and had long played the role of a mediator between Iran and the US, was also affected later in the series of attacks. Two drones launched by Iran hit the port of Duqm, injuring at least one person.

In a separate attack, an oil tanker was targeted off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving crew members wounded. The attack sparked concerns about the security of the energy route.

Bahrain
Bahrain was heavily attacked by drones and missiles targeting areas around the Naval Support Activity Bahrain, which hosts the United States Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters. The country's interior ministry said the country's international airport had sustained damage after being attacked by a drone. Thick plumes of black smoke were also seen rising near the Mina Salman port. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked the United States' naval headquarters. If this is confirmed, this would mean a significant escalation involving the very core of the United States' military.

Kuwait
In Kuwait, Iranian missiles were launched toward Ali Al Salem Air Base, a key hub for US airlift and combat-support operations. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said air-defence systems intercepted the missiles, but satellite imagery and video footage showed fires near the base’s fuel storage facilities, sending large columns of smoke into the air. The strikes highlighted the vulnerability of even heavily defended military installations.

Iranians living in Japan and their families gather near the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo to show support Saturday's U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.  - | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

BY Photo Webdesk

Iraq
In northern Iraq, a drone crashed near Erbil International Airport, where US troops remain stationed as part of an international coalition. The impact triggered fires and sent a large plume of smoke into the sky near military facilities within the airport complex. Local media reported heightened security across the autonomous Kurdish region following the incident.

Saudi Arabia
Explosions were reported in Riyadh, though authorities did not immediately confirm damage or casualties. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry issued statements expressing solidarity with Gulf allies including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE, and strongly condemned Iranian actions.

The kingdom said it was monitoring the situation closely amid fears that further escalation could threaten regional energy supplies and civilian infrastructure.

Israel
Iranian ballistic missiles have been launched towards Israel, with the air defence systems intercepting the incoming missiles in the Tel Aviv area. One of the missiles has impacted the ground, though the details of the occurrence are yet to be ascertained.

At least nine casualties have been reported, with around 28 injured as an Iranian ballistic missile hit the town of Beit Shemesh, which lies 30 km (19 miles) to the west of Jerusalem, in Israel. In a statement released on Telegram, the Israeli military stated that search and rescue operations have been launched, along with medical assistance and a helicopter to facilitate the evacuation of the injured.

It was also reported that the Iranian missiles have hit the residential areas of Tel Aviv on Saturday, though the extent of the damage has yet to be confirmed. A woman was killed an at least 20 were injured, according to the Times of Israel.

The strikes raised concerns that the confrontation could expand beyond the Gulf and draw in additional fronts.

Born in Meybod in Iran’s Yazd Province, Arafi holds the title of Ayatollah, signifying his status as a mujtahid, or senior Islamic scholar qualified to interpret religious law. - X.com
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Holder, Powell Hurting Men In Blue | WI 163/4 (17)

  2. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Brandon King Is Not Playing Today?

  3. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

  4. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  5. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. The Second Assault At Hathras

  4. For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

  5. Killer, But Make It Beautiful: The Gendered Language of Crime Reporting

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  2. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  3. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  4. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  5. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times